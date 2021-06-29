COMMENTARY: America the Beautiful can unite

The America the Beautiful initiative is sending a clear signal that farmers and ranchers stand alongside hunters, hikers and Indigenous peoples as heroes in our country’s shared conservation story. It says that modern conservation is not about rolling over rural communities or leaving landowners behind to meet the demands of the politically powerful. Instead, it’s about cooperating with each other and reaching a consensus where everyone benefits.

But while the sentiments and values guiding the initiative place it on the right track, the administration must still execute it in ways more likely to unify than divide. How the federal government will do this remains unclear, and that understandably is a source of concern not only for some private landowners but also for some lawmakers.

In Washington, personnel is policy, and the administration can help put these concerns to rest by making sure the people in the Departments of the Interior and Agriculture who oversee America the Beautiful reflect its stated inclusive values. It is important that future hires include experienced people drawn from the communities and industries that stand to be most affected by the initiative. This will show that all voices are truly being heard.