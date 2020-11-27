COMMENTARY: America’s (his)story or history

When Joe Biden joined Kamala Harris on the stage, announcing their victory, I could feel Joe Biden's blood flowing through my own veins. Biden is from Scranton, Pa., just like my paternal relatives; Biden is Irish and has blue eyes, just like me. I could feel the connection of our alikeness, and it was viscerally self-affirming and self-empowering.
Unfortunately, Black students rarely get such a positive and empowering feeling of connection through the images presented in their textbooks or from the teacher standing in front of them. Author Amber York of embracerace.org discovered that such a lack of likeness for these students in their study materials may cause significant and long-lasting mental health problems; a lack of self-worth and low self-esteem are two core issues.
Author Haroon Kharem asks at the beginning of his book, "A Curriculum of Repression: A Pedagogy of Racial History in the United States (2006)," "How were other Black children and I supposed to create any sense of worth in ourselves if all we learned was how great Europeans are and how they came to save the ignorant blacks from our alleged savage nature?"
While some may feel that the history often taught in public schools -- primarily the version of American exceptionalism -- is healthy for our students since it promotes a strong sense of national pride, nonetheless, it is not all of the story.
"All of the story" includes the inhumane practice of white Europeans enslaving Black people, and the brutality, sexual assaults and family divisions perpetrated against Black people through slavery, followed by racist ideology like Jim and Jane Crow or white supremacy.
When I taught GED skills at the Central Carolina Technical College in Manning, I was shocked that many students had never heard of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black child killed in Mississippi in 1955 for allegedly "looking at a white woman." Till's murderers were acquitted.
The students also had not heard of Mohandas Gandhi, whose theory of non-violent civil disobedience underlined the Rev. Martin Luther King's non-violent social revolution.
After I taught a class on Black history at CCTC, a student approached me and said, "Not all slaveholders were bad. My grandfather owned slaves, and he let them stay with their families!"
I was astonished and speechless. I sincerely hope and pray that our human race has evolved intellectually and spiritually to a point that claiming to "own" people for one's own pleasure and profit is completely unacceptable.
However, the knowledge of these past actions in history lessons is one option available to ensure that such a dehumanizing and degrading (to both the enslaved and the enslaver) system never again happens in human history.
Considering the atrocities and horrors of slavery, its history needs to be introduced to children of an age that can process this wretched knowledge of America's past behavior. That's an issue for educational psychologists and teachers to work out, along with parental and community input.
But simply omitting this violent history that undermined America's founding will not educate children about social racism and systemic racism that permeates institutions throughout this country. They may alternatively imagine other possibilities for the reasons Black children are treated differently in social circumstances and are nearly invisible in school textbooks.
One possible presumption is that they are of lesser importance and value than white people, a belief that would negatively affect every aspect of their lives, and prevent America from progressing toward true equality.
So while the country has progressed in addressing racial behaviors and racial violence, there's still quite a ways to go, and early education is a good place to start.
If children learn about these issues early on in their education, they will become the front line fighters of discrimination and hatred. These children can then lead us to a fairer and kinder society, where all persons are recognized as God's precious creatures.
Fortunately, in our present history, Black children can look to former President Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to see themselves reflected in the national spotlight, and finally feel that warm, fuzzy emotion that comes from being a part of and belonging to the country in which they live. This amounts to authentic national pride.
A Philadelphia native, Eileen Sembrot lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, until August, when she returned to Bamberg. She has a BA from Rutgers, New Brunswick, in American studies, and an MA in writing and literature.
