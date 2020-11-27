COMMENTARY: America’s (his)story or history

Considering the atrocities and horrors of slavery, its history needs to be introduced to children of an age that can process this wretched knowledge of America's past behavior. That's an issue for educational psychologists and teachers to work out, along with parental and community input.

But simply omitting this violent history that undermined America's founding will not educate children about social racism and systemic racism that permeates institutions throughout this country. They may alternatively imagine other possibilities for the reasons Black children are treated differently in social circumstances and are nearly invisible in school textbooks.

One possible presumption is that they are of lesser importance and value than white people, a belief that would negatively affect every aspect of their lives, and prevent America from progressing toward true equality.

So while the country has progressed in addressing racial behaviors and racial violence, there's still quite a ways to go, and early education is a good place to start.

If children learn about these issues early on in their education, they will become the front line fighters of discrimination and hatred. These children can then lead us to a fairer and kinder society, where all persons are recognized as God's precious creatures.

Fortunately, in our present history, Black children can look to former President Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to see themselves reflected in the national spotlight, and finally feel that warm, fuzzy emotion that comes from being a part of and belonging to the country in which they live. This amounts to authentic national pride.

A Philadelphia native, Eileen Sembrot lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, until August, when she returned to Bamberg. She has a BA from Rutgers, New Brunswick, in American studies, and an MA in writing and literature.

