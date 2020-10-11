COMMENTARY: America must wake up

I pray that this nation will wake up. It is high time that Americans use some brain cells and think for themselves. We have a very important presidential election in less than 30 days. There

are a few questions that people planning to vote should ask themselves before doing so. You shouldn't just vote for a certain person because of party affiliation because that is what you have always done or have been told to do.

Our country is at a crossroad and it is up to us to make it known loudly in what direction we would like for it to head. People are hurting from unemployment, COVID-19 and racial tensions. We need change and we need it now.

Ask yourself who has been running your cities and what the heck have they done to help the working man and the poor. Do we need to vote for someone who's goal is to tear down or build up? Which do you want? Why the heck are all these people trying to come to America if it is so rotten to the core? The same talking heads that claim this country is so bad want to let everyone in. Does that make sense?