COMMENTARY: America must wake up

I pray that this nation will wake up. It is high time that Americans use some brain cells and think for themselves. We have a very important presidential election in less than 30 days. There
are a few questions that people planning to vote should ask themselves before doing so. You shouldn't just vote for a certain person because of party affiliation because that is what you have always done or have been told to do.
Our country is at a crossroad and it is up to us to make it known loudly in what direction we would like for it to head. People are hurting from unemployment, COVID-19 and racial tensions. We need change and we need it now.
Ask yourself who has been running your cities and what the heck have they done to help the working man and the poor. Do we need to vote for someone who's goal is to tear down or build up? Which do you want? Why the heck are all these people trying to come to America if it is so rotten to the core? The same talking heads that claim this country is so bad want to let everyone in. Does that make sense?
We can't let everyone come into this country and become a citizen. Everything can't be free. Someone has to pay the bill. I don't know what magic fairy you might know that can pay all your bills but my butt has to go to work every day. Everyone wants a free ride and no one wants to work for what they get. The American dream is to apply yourself and make a comfortable life
for your family not having everything handed to you.
People who don't give two cents about America are trying to divide us on race, wealth and religion. These freaks need to sell everything they own and give it to those who don't want to work or go live in a communist country if they think that way of life is so great. Leave the rest of us the heck alone as we like capitalism. If you think this country is so corrupt, go join the commie farm and wait in line for bread and other basic needs. Name a country that cares more for its people than this one -- no matter your skin color.
We have had our problems but this is the greatest country in the world. Please don't let a few bad apples spoil the whole batch. We can work together to better this country but we won't do it by tearing it down. We must build it up. We must fight injustice when we see it and speak up for those who can't. We have decided that it is best to house and feed a mass murderer than
execute him and yet it is quite OK to abort an innocent baby even up to birth.
Peaceful protest is fine but when you start tearing down things and destroying property that isn’t yours, you aren’t a protester but a rioter – and need to be held accountable. I heard in one city the “protesters” destroyed a car owned by woman of color – the same people that the protesters claim to be helping. Wake the heck up America!
This movement states that they are against entitlement, yet that is exactly what they want – reparations for all people of African descent no matter even if you just moved here and had no ancestors that where slaves in American. Wake up and see through their lies as these people throw the rock and hide their hand and blame it on others. They are in no way for this country as they want to tear it down and they want unrest.
Ask yourself a few more questions. Who has made the most racist statements in his career and held up as a mentor Robert Byrd? Bryd, mind you, a man who filibustered the Civil Rights Act. Byrd also fought busing minorities at which time this candidate agreed with Byrd’s stance and said that de didn’t want his children growing up in a racial jungle! Here is a hint – if you dont’t know who it is, “you ain’t black”!
Somehow he gets a pass because of the party he runs under. If the other candidate said this, he would be run out of town or burned at the stake. For the most part, the media give this man a pass but because someone else wants law and order, he is deemed the racist. Once again they throw the rock and hide their hand while blaming someone else. Wake up!
Ed Ronald is from Orangeburg.
