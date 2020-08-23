COMMENTARY: America in deep trouble

America is hurting.
This is the Macedonia call for the American people. Help! We are in trouble.
America is in serious trouble and she has temporarily lost some ground in her status as one of the premier countries in the world.
In plain English, science and statistics mathematically enable citizens to observe and add up the collective woes of our health crisis that many in the years ahead will read about in law, history and political science courses in colleges and universities throughout the diverse lecture halls in numerous attempts to comprehend the psychology behind all the madness occurring in these United States of America today.
Whether one views CNN or FOX or another news station or network, the conclusion can easily be drawn through realistic observation. America is suffering greatly from many fronts: racial tension, political disarray, health crises, continued police brutality and voting suppression. We are living in times that truly try our souls.
How long more can a nation stand by being divided? How long more before America is rescued from its sinking trends in issues that matter to her citizenry? How long more before America will be able to breathe free again?
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis are two iconic figures whom we must all admire for their courage and tenacious efforts during the Civil Rights Movement in their fight for equality.
King has come, marched and died in a fervent fight for freedom to ring. Lewis has been laid to rest from all his good troubles. Despite these two gigantic historical figures in America along with their tremendous sacrifices to cultivate an environment for racial peace, harmony and unity, America yet remains divided.
The trajectory of America going down the path of a civil war again must diminish. Lest we forget, Election Day is coming. November is surely on its way. The ballots will be arriving at our doors, real soon, in real time.
On the national level, we are being presented with two incredibly strong men with opposing viewpoints in nearly every political spectrum running for the president of the United States — Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden.
Lest we forget, President Trump built one of the nation’s best economies the United States has seen until it collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an incumbent, he will fight fiercely to retain his position.
On the other hand, we have former Vice President Biden who has proven to be a successful politician under the leadership of former President Barack Obama. In quiet ways, Biden rules with calmness and firmness simultaneously as he upholds the political vision for Democrats and others who follow him daily and dearly.
In our Macedonia cry, we realize that America is hurting and is in deep trouble. Americans will have to come together and chose one of these men to lead us to victory and happy days again.
We need to be liberated from the bondage of racial, political and physical attacks from those police officers called to lead and protect the people of this great nation, while at the same time expressing our genuine and heartfelt appreciation to the law officers that serve all people with, respect, pride and dignity. They must be hailed as heroes and heroines during a contentious plight.
Before we seal our envelops in casting our votes in November, we must be honest and ask which of these men (Trump or Biden) will be best suited, prepared and willing to end the ills that keep us divided. Which one will put his best foot forward in liberating us from police brutality, racial injustice, economic calamity and the national health crisis of COVID-19, and which will unite us as a nation?
Each of us has a civil responsibility to join the fight in rebuilding America and we can start by voting in the 2020 presidential election. We must decide to cast our ballots and not fall prey to voter suppression. This is one of the answers to our Macedonia cry — perhaps the biggest one, the strongest one and the most enduring answer for our time.
Byron Brown, a native of Eutawville, is a 1983 graduate of Holly Hill-Roberts High School. He is an English teacher for Prince George’s County Public Schools in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and serves as a professor of English at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Brown was named Clarendon School District 1 Teacher of the Year in 2004 and 2010. He is the author of five books and is the founder and organizer of the South Carolina Heritage and Humanities Festival and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in higher education administration at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
