COMMENTARY: America in deep trouble

We need to be liberated from the bondage of racial, political and physical attacks from those police officers called to lead and protect the people of this great nation, while at the same time expressing our genuine and heartfelt appreciation to the law officers that serve all people with, respect, pride and dignity. They must be hailed as heroes and heroines during a contentious plight.

Before we seal our envelops in casting our votes in November, we must be honest and ask which of these men (Trump or Biden) will be best suited, prepared and willing to end the ills that keep us divided. Which one will put his best foot forward in liberating us from police brutality, racial injustice, economic calamity and the national health crisis of COVID-19, and which will unite us as a nation?

Each of us has a civil responsibility to join the fight in rebuilding America and we can start by voting in the 2020 presidential election. We must decide to cast our ballots and not fall prey to voter suppression. This is one of the answers to our Macedonia cry — perhaps the biggest one, the strongest one and the most enduring answer for our time.

Byron Brown, a native of Eutawville, is a 1983 graduate of Holly Hill-Roberts High School. He is an English teacher for Prince George’s County Public Schools in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and serves as a professor of English at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Brown was named Clarendon School District 1 Teacher of the Year in 2004 and 2010. He is the author of five books and is the founder and organizer of the South Carolina Heritage and Humanities Festival and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in higher education administration at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

