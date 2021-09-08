COMMENTARY: America has finally fallen

It all started long before we thought it started. Why did they hate us so much that they would cross many lands and oceans to attack and kill us? Hate and fear are driving the world insane.
Sept. 11, 2001, 9-11 was the culmination of years of planning and hate. After the numbing shock of that fateful morning, we glued our eyes and ears to unbelievable acts of barbarity contrasted with unrivaled acts of bravery and heroism. The differences between these two forces could not have been more stark then, and they’re still with us today.
There is a peace that surpasses all understanding, and those who have it should rest in it. This world is on its final leg, not because of climate change or any other ideological phenomena, but due to mankind’s bent to do evil, to inflict hate, and to induce fear in others. It’s not politics as many assume. It’s human nature.
Everybody sees a lot of good and bad as well as a lot of insanity in the world, but each of us sees these things differently. Some of us are fed up with those too stupid to do the right thing. Others are fed up with those who want to force everyone to conform to one-size-fits-all. Throw in a new administration that couldn’t empty sand from a boot with directions written on the heel, and we have a formula for ... what? Insanity?
As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9-11, we need to remember the good and the bad of that day and those following. The impact of 9-11 jolted us to remember that while we are many and diverse peoples, we are all Americans. Since then, though, we’ve divided ourselves into competing self-identity teams cheered on by corporate media, big government and big tech.
There was a time when the world looked to America for leadership, help, and deliverance. We’ve lost all of that in fewer than eight months. The divisions we’ve seen among us since 2001 have been much more destructive than any foreign foes we have ever faced. We’ve abandoned our founders’ belief in a small central government with much more power given to the states and the people. America is collapsing into itself.
The world is considerably smaller than it’s ever been, and many are scrambling to control as much of it as possible. America makes up a mere 4% of the world’s population. With such a small population perhaps it was inevitable that America would lose its influence in the world. China and Russia are making moves to consolidate their influence around the world. Iran and Saudi Arabia are flexing their power in the Middle East. Afghanistan has become the jewel of Islamic jihadists.
Wars and rumors of wars will increase in coming years, and leading nations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East will begin to coalesce into a governing authority, both militarily and economically. World leaders will laud peace and safety even as wars, famines and pandemics spread rampantly around the globe. All societies will be reduced to two classes: the ruling class and the poor. Historically, this has been the societal model until America grew a middle class.
America has finally fallen, and soon the whole world will fall.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.