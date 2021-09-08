COMMENTARY: America has finally fallen

It all started long before we thought it started. Why did they hate us so much that they would cross many lands and oceans to attack and kill us? Hate and fear are driving the world insane.

Sept. 11, 2001, 9-11 was the culmination of years of planning and hate. After the numbing shock of that fateful morning, we glued our eyes and ears to unbelievable acts of barbarity contrasted with unrivaled acts of bravery and heroism. The differences between these two forces could not have been more stark then, and they’re still with us today.

There is a peace that surpasses all understanding, and those who have it should rest in it. This world is on its final leg, not because of climate change or any other ideological phenomena, but due to mankind’s bent to do evil, to inflict hate, and to induce fear in others. It’s not politics as many assume. It’s human nature.

Everybody sees a lot of good and bad as well as a lot of insanity in the world, but each of us sees these things differently. Some of us are fed up with those too stupid to do the right thing. Others are fed up with those who want to force everyone to conform to one-size-fits-all. Throw in a new administration that couldn’t empty sand from a boot with directions written on the heel, and we have a formula for ... what? Insanity?