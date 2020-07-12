COMMENTARY: America at crossroads

After the initial shock and emotion over the George Floyd killing, Americans are waking up to an insidious movement using the emotion for ulterior purposes. Groups with Marxist ideology have brazenly infiltrated the protests and used the protests to further their aims. Former antifa member Gabriel Nadales described antifa becoming a “mob like collective” aiming to “destroy political opposition and silence dissenters.”
Far left blogsite “In these Times” describes the inherent communist element of the movement: “antifa groups are generally organized independently, consisting of various socialist, communist, anarchist and other anti-racist activists.” In a 2015 interview, Black Lives Matter founder Patrisse Cullors admitted that she and co-founder Opal Tometi were “Trained Marxists” furthering that ideology within the BLM movement. It’s important for Americans to understand Karl Marx and the current attempted Marxist revolution playing out by his writings.
Karl Marx, declared in his famous “Communist Manifesto”: “They (communists) openly declare that their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions.” Many know Marx wanted to abolish private property, but few know of the further designs beyond the economic. The overthrow of “social conditions” should disturb all Americans as the antithesis of who we are as people.
First, Marx was a vehement opponent of religion and Christianity in particular. He called religion, and specifically Christianity, the “Opiate of the People,” which prevented the working class (proletariat) from understanding its class interests and religion was developed and used for control: “The ruling ideas of each age have ever been the ideas of its ruling class. … Communism abolishes eternal truths, it abolishes all religion, and all morality, instead of constituting them on a new basis; it therefore acts in contradiction to all past historical experience.” We can see this playing out in the attacks against the religious by rioting Marxist radical groups. The vicious attack against a street preacher in the “CHOPS” autonomous zone of Seattle and the attacks against praying Catholics at the Louis the IX monument in St. Louis are only a few examples.
Marx believed in “Abolition of the family!” He explained why this was necessary for communism to prevail: “On what foundation is the present family, the bourgeois family, based? On capital, on private gain. In its completely developed form, this family exists only among the bourgeoisie. … The bourgeois family will vanish as a matter of course when its complement (private property) vanishes, and both will vanish with the vanishing of capital.” We can see this playing out in the stated goals of those groups rioting in the streets. They openly advocate measures aimed at marginalizing the nuclear (father/mother/children) family in favor of alternative arrangements.
Marx believed individuality must be suppressed. The individual possessing individuality was in conflict with communist egalitarianism, and must “be swept out of the way, and made impossible.” Marx argued the individual liberty associated with individuality must be curtailed for the good of the collective. We see this playing out with demands for Americans to curtail unaccepted free speech, as anything but accepted speech is called racist. Further, the demand that Americans must affirmatively say and do what these groups demand or face the stigma of being called racist.
Marx was a vehement opponent of nationalism and particularly sought to eliminate memorials of the national past and teachings of that past: “The (proletariat) have no country,” Marx wrote that in traditional society, “the past dominates the present; in Communist society, the present dominates the past.” When the Soviets brought Marxism to political reality, they quickly renamed cities, monuments and killed everyone associated with the Russian Tzar’s family. We see this playing out now with the destruction of anything associated with America’s past. Beyond memorials associated with the Confederacy, rioters destroy memorials to the founding fathers, Generals like Grant, and even abolitionists. They demand renaming historical markers and even demand to change critical national unifying traditions like the National Anthem. This is in line with Karl Marx advocating that the present dominate the past.
America is at a crossroads. The designs of Karl Marx, which America defeated during the 40 years of the Cold War, are taking root before our eyes. The threat of being stigmatized as a racist has held many Americans, of all races and ethnicities, from speaking out against the danger. At this point, the revolution cannot be ignored and the silent majority of Americans can no longer remain coerced into silence (or enforced repetition of “accepted” talking points). The entire nation came together in the outrage about what happened with George Floyd, and now must come together to save the nation from Marxism.
Bill Connor, an Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”
