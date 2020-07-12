COMMENTARY: America at crossroads

Marx believed in “Abolition of the family!” He explained why this was necessary for communism to prevail: “On what foundation is the present family, the bourgeois family, based? On capital, on private gain. In its completely developed form, this family exists only among the bourgeoisie. … The bourgeois family will vanish as a matter of course when its complement (private property) vanishes, and both will vanish with the vanishing of capital.” We can see this playing out in the stated goals of those groups rioting in the streets. They openly advocate measures aimed at marginalizing the nuclear (father/mother/children) family in favor of alternative arrangements.

Marx believed individuality must be suppressed. The individual possessing individuality was in conflict with communist egalitarianism, and must “be swept out of the way, and made impossible.” Marx argued the individual liberty associated with individuality must be curtailed for the good of the collective. We see this playing out with demands for Americans to curtail unaccepted free speech, as anything but accepted speech is called racist. Further, the demand that Americans must affirmatively say and do what these groups demand or face the stigma of being called racist.