COMMENTARY: America at a crossroad

"If the main problem for 'people of color' is that they are inevitably oppressed by structures that are inherently oppressive, then the only solution is to tear down those structures in the pursuit of justice. This way of thinking at the very least clouds the fact revealed in the Bible that every person’s fundamental problem is that they have sinned against the holy God who created them. This is true for people in any and every category—whether oppressed or oppressor, victim or victimizer, marginalized or privileged.

"The fundamental need, therefore, of every person is to be reconciled to God. This is exactly what has been provided through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. In other words, mankind’s greatest need is met in the gospel."

The Christian world view has been the American world view from the founding. Alexis de Tocqueville wrote of America a half century after its founding: “There is no country on Earth in which the Christian religion holds great sway over the souls of men than in America." Part of that world view is the acceptance of the equal sin condition of every man, regardless of race, and the equal need for forgiveness and redemption through Jesus Christ.