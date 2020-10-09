COMMENTARY: America: a dream deferred

O, let my land be a land where Liberty
Is crowned with no false patriotic wreath,
But opportunity is real, and life is free,
Equality is in the air we breathe.
This excerpt is from Langston Hughes’ poem "Let America Be America Again," and it sets the tone for my response to Bill Connor’s op-ed in The Times and Democrat on Sept. 30. Please bear with me in a lengthy essay, as there were many mistakes in Connor’s writing piece, and this essay will address many of them.
The first correction to Connor’s op-ed titled "America at a crossroad" is the definition of CRT, or critical race theory. The Harvard Law Bulletin defines CRT as “a body of legal scholarship that explores how racism is embedded in laws and legal institutions.” The theory was developed in academia — another correction to Connor’s writing — starting in the 1970s by North American scholars such as Derrick Bell, Alan Freeman and Richard Delgado.
Connor insists that CRT “acts as a replacement for the Christian world view in America.” However, none of the five tenets of CRT -- “counter-stories, permanence of racism, whiteness as property, interest convergence and a critique of liberalism -- mention religion, let alone Christianity.
Another error in Connor’s discourse is that CRT derives from Marxism, but a review of the UCLA School of Public Affairs' website focused on CRT, and cited in Connor’s paper, never mentions Marx or Marxism. Moreover, Connor’s op-ed uses the term “cultural Marxism.” I Googled the term, and the first four hits defined cultural Marxism as a “conspiracy theory.”
In fact, the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal, associated with UNC-Chapel Hill, defines the term as the “runaway alt-right imagination.” It is the same conspiracy theory tied with a term recently heard in American news — cancel culture.
Rather than dispute each of Connor’s mistakes, I believe the problematic issue at hand depends upon what "Christian America" Connor is referencing. In his closing, Connor states that Americans should fear CRT since its aim is to destroy the Christian country “envisioned by our founders,” many of whom owned Black people as slaves and then signed a legal document — the U.S. Constitution — that asserted that a Black person was not wholly human, but only three-fifths a real person. If this is the vision Connor is referring, then he finally speaks truth because it is precisely this racist American culture that CRT aims to radically transform.
The term for the Christianity that Connor praises is the “American Civil Religion,” also developed in academia and vastly at odds with true Christianity or that written of in the Bible’s New Testament (ceruleansanctum.com). There are six elements of American Civil Religion, none of which are found in true Christianity. However, Connor’s op-ed touches on all six.
The first element of ACR is the “Bogeyman” or the ever-changing “Other,” which fulfills the need to oppose someone or something. However, anyone who reads the Bible learns that Jesus reached out to all people, not just those he believed were like him. And as true Christians, we are taught and expected to do the same. Connor’s bogeyman is CRT and its adherents.
The second element is the use of fear, when, again, any true Christian believes that faith and fear don’t go hand in hand. It’s impossible to claim you are faithful to God yet fearful of those in his creation whom you see as unlike you. Connor’s fear is expressed when he claims that according to critical race theory, “whites [are] irredeemably racist without means of redemption.”
This non sequitur is so far from truth since, in reality, CRT teaches that if you’ve grown up in the United States, whether you are white, Black, Latino or Native American, because of cultural hegemony, you also harbor conscious and unconscious racist notions taught to Americans at a very young age and enforced through society, media, educational institutions, and, especially, the criminal justice system. At the end of his paper, Connor throws in the good old reliable fear — communism — just for good measure.
The third element is loss, whether that be loss of culture, loss of rights, loss of freedom, loss of an American Christian world view, the latter of which is actually the loss of the ACR’s world view, which began with slavery and was refined throughout those 250 years to keep justifying it. If someone is truly Christian, she/he would forsake everything for God, and not constantly complain about what is being lost. And instead of complaining about loss of the traditional American culture, let us celebrate the inclusion of cultures unlike the dominant white culture, as a way of learning more about the world and all of humanity.
The fourth element is that God is always coupled with something: “God & Guns, God & Military, God & [the] GOP.” (ceruleansanctum.com). The best example of this coupling is the document titled Manifest Destiny. Connor pairs God with preordained “hierarchies and authority structures.” The same type of hierarchies preached by Protestant ministers in colonial America to justify the continued use of imprisoning Black people for a free labor market. Slavery, in other words.
The fifth element is the use of the word “kingdom.” Every true Christian knows that she/he is headed for God’s Kingdom in Heaven. Any pairing of God with the country of America is actually sacrilegious and idolatry, both sins according to Holy Scripture. If a true Christian loves America, that’s absolutely fine, but not if she/he places God and America on equal footing. God is above everything on Earth. And America was not specially blessed by God since the Christian God to whom I pray would never condone treating other people worse than animals.
The final element of ACR is the emphasis on the self. While ACR followers may, on the one hand, proclaim our culture, our history or our rights, the self is inclusive to our, while, on the other hand, their narratives, their concerns or their rights are ignored, denied or even oppressed, and subsequently, they are left out in the cold. (ceruleansanctum.org)
In regards to Connor’s statement as to “whether the system allows equal legal opportunity,” one such method that attempted to level the playing field was tried shortly after civil rights legislation: affirmative action. However, studies have demonstrated that affirmative action helped the white woman mainly, at least more so than Black people. If the system truly delivered equal opportunity, there wouldn’t be a need for CRT.
Additionally, I want to refute Connor’s bewildering statement on whiteness: “White privilege and white supremacy are assumed to exist.” Connor may be unfamiliar with the history of racism transported to America from Europe. Are we to “assume” that all of the indoctrination Americans have been subjected to by Protestant ministers such as Cotton and Mather, who openly supported Black inferiority, has suddenly vanished from the American dominant culture? That is absurd. And though white supremacy itself is a fairy tale, its adherents are willing to die to preserve it. The Southern Poverty Law Center has plenty of evidence that white privilege and white supremacy not only exist but have proliferated since 2008.
Finally, I will discuss Connor’s stance on Alexis Tocqueville, author of "Democracy in America." Rutgers University, New Brunswick, scholar Alvin B. Tillery Jr. writes “there are affinities between Tocqueville’s commentary on race and race relations in 'Democracy in America' and the core assumptions of the critical race theory movement.” (Tocqueville as Critical Race Theorist: Whiteness as Property, Interest Convergence, and the Limits of Jacksonian Democracy. 2009. Political Research Quarterly, 62:4).
Connor simply mentions Tocqueville’s comment on how Christian religion holds sway in America but left out the philosopher’s ominous warnings about race relations in America. Tocqueville’s writing supports that race relations would always be of concern in America because slavery had continued for so long. And, according to Tillery, “Tocqueville’s pessimism about race integration ... is rooted in the belief that white privilege and racism are so entrenched in American ‘mores’ that genuine reform will be impossible without a complete dismantling of the system” (p. 640)
As John A. Jackson, formerly held as a slave, wrote in 1862, “The inequities perpetrated upon a suffering race, and that too often by men and women calling themselves Christians, are using a religious cloak to screen their monstrous, foul and cruel acts.” (The Experience of a Slave in South Carolina. From docsouth.unc.edu/fpn/Jackson/Jackson.html). It’s time to recognize that the American Civil Religion practiced in America is not true Christianity. If you want to know what true Christianity is, read the New Testament, not the U.S. Constitution.
A Philadelphia native, Eileen Sembrot lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico until August, when she returned to Bamberg. She has a BA from Rutgers, New Brunswick, in American studies, and an MA in writing and literature.
