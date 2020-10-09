COMMENTARY: America: a dream deferred

The first element of ACR is the “Bogeyman” or the ever-changing “Other,” which fulfills the need to oppose someone or something. However, anyone who reads the Bible learns that Jesus reached out to all people, not just those he believed were like him. And as true Christians, we are taught and expected to do the same. Connor’s bogeyman is CRT and its adherents.

The second element is the use of fear, when, again, any true Christian believes that faith and fear don’t go hand in hand. It’s impossible to claim you are faithful to God yet fearful of those in his creation whom you see as unlike you. Connor’s fear is expressed when he claims that according to critical race theory, “whites [are] irredeemably racist without means of redemption.”

This non sequitur is so far from truth since, in reality, CRT teaches that if you’ve grown up in the United States, whether you are white, Black, Latino or Native American, because of cultural hegemony, you also harbor conscious and unconscious racist notions taught to Americans at a very young age and enforced through society, media, educational institutions, and, especially, the criminal justice system. At the end of his paper, Connor throws in the good old reliable fear — communism — just for good measure.