COMMENTARY: Alligator hide recommended

Been there, done that; escaped with my life and career intact. As any number of savants have observed, academic politics are so vicious precisely because the stakes are so small.

It's probably more accurate to say that the nastiness of feuding intellectuals derives from two factors: First, it's all about status-anxiety, who's smarter than whom; second, there's no objective way to keep score, so the contest never ends.

I used to say that I'd spent my youth among two groups: athletes and literary intellectuals. On balance, I'd take the jocks every time. When the rules are agreed upon, the score is openly posted and the contest yields a decisive result, people have to come to terms with their own egos. That's also why the nastiest disputes among athletes are about cheating.

In his Arkansas Democrat-Gazette column, Philip Martin made a related point about the newspaper business: "Newspapers have always harbored bullies, and sometimes we venerate them and tell cocktail party stories about the atrocities they commit. Newspapers are no different than any other workplace; sometimes there is cronyism, sometimes there are nattering cliques, always there is gossip. There is no perfect meritocracy."