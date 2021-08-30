COMMENTARY: Allies cannot trust U.S.

It’s easy to imagine the rationalizations for why the U.S. would refuse to risk going to war for Taiwan. Biden might find it quite simple not to rush to Taiwan’s defense since Taiwan is not a treaty partner. The U.S., like most other countries, recognizes Beijing as the capital of all China and maintains relations with Taiwan through an American “institute,” the equivalent of an embassy. The U.S. has no bases or troops in Taiwan. With Biden as president, the danger is that we would resort to hand-wringing and statement-making, no defense against a Chinese onslaught.

The U.S. alliance with Korea should in theory be much stronger than any U.S. commitment to Taiwan, The Americans, having risen to the defense of the Republic of Korea in 1950, have maintained bases and troops in South Korea ever since. Biden, however, is no Harry Truman, the president who got the UN to set up the UN Command and ordered U.S. forces into the South, halting the North Koreans at the Pusan perimeter, driving them back to the North and fending off the Chinese after they had overwhelmed Seoul.

North Korea, now armed with nukes and missiles, poses a much more severe threat than in 1950. It will take an American president with the will to guarantee the independence of the South from North Korean dictatorship. Biden, as shown by his performance in Afghanistan, has no guts. Koreans will have to defend the South against a North Korean menace that may worsen as China gains strength throughout the region.

Donald Kirk is the author of 10 books on Korea, Okinawa, the Philippines and the Vietnam War. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

