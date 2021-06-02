COMMENTARY: All wrong on 'big tech'

When SnapChat introduced story features, allowing for pictures to be shown for 24 hours before disappearing, Facebook, Twitter, and other companies quickly added similar features to their platforms. Now, with Clubhouse, a new audio-only social media app, other technology companies are looking to incorporate something similar.

Competitors and incumbents are forced to rapidly innovate or fall by the wayside. It’s understandable why some in the industry would look to utilize the fervor surrounding a few large technology companies to kneecap those with greater resources, capital, and experience. Roku and Google, Spotify and Apple, and even Apple and Facebook have aired their grievances publicly and some lawmakers have eagerly used these accusations to make their case against American technology companies. But what does the consumer welfare standard tell us?

Consumers are benefiting from the aggressive dog-eat-dog technology market. An innovative technology sector has made the last two years more bearable as Americans transition from in-person events to online communications. Similarly, polling shows consumers view many of these major technology companies positively. Amazon, Google, Youtube, Netflix, Microsoft, Apple, and Sonos all enjoy approval ratings of over 80 percent, according to a 2020 survey. Consumers choosing to use a service en masse should not be conflated with monopoly power.