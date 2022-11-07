COMMENTARY: All OCSD schools, students will benefit if voters say 'yes'

Dear Orangeburg County Community,

Thank you! I am so grateful to be able to serve as the superintendent of Orangeburg County School District (OCSD). Over the past 2-1/2 years, I have enjoyed waking up every day, knowing that I had the opportunity, one more time, to serve the students and teachers in OCSD. For me, working in education is not a job but a passion, and if, through education, I can positively impact a child’s life, I know that my goals have been achieved.

Over the past three weeks, I have visited EVERY school in our district. OCSD has the best students and teachers, and it was vital for me to tell them that I am here to serve and support them and their work. I walked the halls, talked with principals and teachers, talked with students and visited classrooms where learning was taking place, and I am still in awe of the students who were actively engaged in learning – and again, I am thankful.

This past week in OCSD was amazing. The district received $6.32 million to support adding 16 additional school buses to our bus fleet; the Lady Jackets of Branchville won the SCHSL Lower State Volleyball Championship; the first students to integrate schools in Orangeburg County were recognized and acknowledged, and other district leaders and I were able to sit among excellence. Nearly 40 OCSD students were recognized for being perfect. The celebrated students received perfect scores on their SCREADY or End of Course examinations – and again, I am thankful.

On Tuesday, Orangeburg Community, you will decide the future of education in OCSD. In my letter published Sunday, I asked if anyone had any questions, they could reach out to me, and I am thankful to those who called and emailed. I appreciate the opportunity to explain the facts of the $190 million bond referendum, and I value the honest and open dialogue during those conversations. And the takeaway that resonated the most was that some community members were still unaware of all the projects and how ALL OCSD SCHOOLS AND STUDENTS would benefit. So once more, OCSD’s goal is that by 2025 the following facility improvements will be made. They are:

Constructing and equipping a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Constructing and equipping a new East Elementary School.

Constructing and equipping a middle school wing at Lake Marion High School.

Constructing and equipping a new wing at Clark Middle School.

Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to convert Howard Middle School to an elementary school.

Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to Edisto Primary School.

Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to Elloree Elementary School.

Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to various components of facilities at multiple existing schools, including among others, athletic, auditorium, fine arts, and playgrounds.

Constructing and equipping site improvements at various existing facilities including, among others, demolition, traffic and parking.

In closing, I want to share some words with you that I shared with our scholars a few days ago. I told them to always "chase perfection, but while doing so, they will catch excellence." OCSD principals, teachers, students, parents and supporters are already excellent. So, let us chase perfection; even if we don't, I will still be THANKFUL FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO SERVE YOU!

For additional information, visit OCSD’s website www.ocsdsc.org/bond or email public.relations@ocsdsc.org.