COMMENTARY: Alexander Conyers’ augury

Inauguration comes from the Latin verb inaugurãre, meaning “to consecrate by augury.” In ancient Rome, an augury was the rite or ceremony held by an augur – a kind of soothsayer or priest whose job was to interpret omens to guide decisions.”

Today, it is more described as the “formal ceremony of conferring the authority and symbols of high office.” For centuries in academic tradition, investitures have been held with the same pomp and circumstance as commencement or convocation and usually during a president’s first year in office.

Successful leaders learn about their schools’ histories and former leaders and will do well to understand their tenures. The best lessons can come from each. State Agricultural and Mechanical College to South Carolina State University has had great earlier presidents and Alexander Conyers has large shoes to fill.

This penman’s most beloved South Carolina State president is Dr. Robert Shaw Wilkinson (1911-32), the longest serving president, giving 21 years of his life. At that time, it was still State A&M College. This blessed penman was acquainted with President Wilkinson’s two children in their golden years, especially, Lula and Dr. Robert Shaw Wilkinson, Jr., a Darmouth College undergraduate and a graduate of New York University Medical School. He was a retired physician and Professor Emeritus of Clinical Medicine at George Washington University.

Miss Lula shared stories with this penman how her father worked untiringly with the S.C. legislature to get funds for State A&M. President Wilkinson’s tenure was likely the most fruitful of many of the past presidents. Though probably not much taller than 5 feet, 6 inches, President Wilkinson was enormous in stature.

Miss Lula reprinted and gave to me one of her father’s speeches that he made at Voorhees Normal and Industrial Institute on Founders’ Day on Sunday, April 3, 1927. One of this writer’s favorite quotes is: “We are now passing through the severest struggle. We are being tested in our patience, our forbearance, our temptations, our economy, our skill, our ability to compete, our learning, our service and our righteousness.” Though Wilkinson was talking about contemporary times – times of racial oppression – these struggles are true today. Many of which President Conyers must still address.

Dr. Wilkinson also remarked, “The boon of a noble human life cannot be claimed by any single nation or race. It is part of the commonwealth of the world: a treasure, a guide, and an inspiration to all men. These are the passports to all that is best in life and through them we must enter or be debarred.”

Dr. Wilkinson also wrote the South Carolina State “Alma Mater.” The music was written by T.D. Phillips in 1927.

Miller Fulton Whittaker (1932-49), third president, remarked, “I have an ideal for the college. It is this: That each student shall give evidence of high moral character and personal worth, serious intellectual effort, and understanding of his obligation to society. To this we would have this college print an indelible stamp of culture and refinement on its students.” He established the law school and ROTC among other notable achievements.

Benner Creswill Turner (1950-67), fourth president, endured turmoil during his tenure as civil rights intensified and “Negroes” were fighting for their rights under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Milligan Maceo Nance Jr. (1968-86), president emeritus, became the fifth president of South Carolina State during the Orangeburg Massacre of 1968. He is credited with holding together a fractured community.

The sixth president Dr. Albert Emanuel Smith (1986-92) reminded us that, “No individual is greater than South Carolina State, and he, along with Dr. Vermelle Jamison Johnson, the first woman (former contributor to The T&D editorial pages) to achieve the post of executive vice president and provost in the State of South Carolina, established the first Fall Convocation, among growing the enrollment exponentially. Smith led efforts to obtain university status for South Carolina State.

Dr. Barbara Rose Hatton (1993-95), the seventh and only woman president, is credited with the completion of the 22,000-seat Oliver Cromwell Dawson Bulldog Stadium. She led with a guiding principle of “culture, community, continuity.”

In his well-crafted inaugural address, “Passing the Torch,” Dr. Leroy Davis Sr., eighth president, most eloquently remarked, “Consistently, each college generation has not only met its unique challenges but has continue to add value to our storied history. Through world wars, depressions, and recessions, civil unrest, political uncertainty, death and even tragedies of epic proportion, the eternal torch of this institution has continued to burn, giving light and hope to yet a new generation of students.” Dr. Davis’ address was an augury for the guiding principles of “service, integrity, and excellence.”

Since Davis, SCSU has had four presidents with degrees of instability from the boardroom to the presidencies.

On Sept. 30, 2022, Alexander Conyers shall formally begin the 13th presidency. With a rather lengthy theme, “Onward and Upward: The Journey to Success with Integrity, Commitment and Excellence,” Conyers assumes the presidency with great favor and appointed as “a righteous leader,” according to former SCSU board Chair Rodney Jenkins. Amid the former’s chair descriptor, Conyers, unlike the past presidents of old, may not have inherited the best of conditions.

As part of the Conyers’ augury, the hearers will listen keenly for a vision and how to achieve the “journey to success” through his leadership. He is blessed with indefatigable energy and youth. Conyers is also enjoying great favor. There is overwhelming and unfettered hope that must be translated into the unmatched storied successes of the past presidents, even with the challenges he has inherited.

Conyers’ augury must also, “Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables that he may run that readeth it. For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak and not lie.” SCSU must run with the Conyers’ vision on a journey that has already begun.

Blessings and peace to President Conyers, 13th president, and Long Live South Carolina State University!