COMMENTARY: Afghanistan won't go away

The estimated interest costs of these wars by 2050 is $6.5 trillion.

There will never be an end to our 20-year nightmare war in Afghanistan. Families will suffer every day from the grief of the loss of loved ones who sacrificed their lives. Every year we all will pay on the trillions of dollars in debt created by the war. For the rest of most Americans' lives, we will pay on the trillions of dollars of money that we have committed to care for Afghanistan and Iraq veterans. As we pay these huge obligations, Americans will struggle to pay for health care. Senior adults will be given minimal cost-of-living increases. American young people will be buried by college debt.

Further, reports indicate that we have handed over to the Taliban approximately 22,000 Humvees, 8,000 large trucks, 42,000 pickup trucks, 358,000 assault rifles, 64,000 machine guns and 126,000 pistols, plus 155 mine-proof vehicles. We have equipped them with billions of dollars of high-priced items that we will pay on forever. They will use American equipment to dominate a defenseless nation of people that will now be left behind to try to survive a revitalized Taliban.

We may be finally leaving Afghanistan, but Afghanistan, for our generation, will never go away.

Dr. Glenn Mollette is a graduate of numerous schools including Georgetown College, Southern and Lexington seminaries in Kentucky. He is the author of 13 books including "Uncommon Sense." His column is published weekly in over 600 publications in all 50 states.

