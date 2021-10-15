COMMENTARY: Afghan story is not over

BIDEN: No. No one said that to me that I can recall.

His answer could have been that he heard the advice given yet decided to go another way. He chose instead to create a fiction that all involved senior military advisors were on board with his vision.

They were not. None of them were.

We also learned Biden’s claim that Al-Qaeda is no longer in Afghanistan is just not true.

According to CNN, which is clearly sympathetic to the administration, “Biden’s claim that al Qaeda is ‘gone’ from Afghanistan is false.”

Equally clear is that the president is ready to move on.

Administration officials seem actively dedicated to that cause and appear in resist mode against attempts by lawmakers of both political parties to get answers to basic questions.

CNN reported days just before the Austin, Milley, McKenzie hearings “(m)ultiple lawmakers angrily stormed out of a classified briefing with members of the Biden administration,” due to unacceptable answers to their questions.

The Afghanistan story is not all in the past for the U.S. or its allies.