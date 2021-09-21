COMMENTARY: ‘Afghan Lives Matter’ marches?

Over the past few weeks, I’ve written the word “Afghanistan” more than I have over an entire lifetime. My interest in that part of the world was never particularly acute, even though I specialize in immigration and asylum law. I’m familiar with humanitarian crises, but beyond my experience with victims of the Pakistani Taliban, I can’t say that I’m an expert in Afghan history, Afghan culture, or Afghan pain.

And while I can’t claim to have gained any knowledge in the first two categories, there is no question that I am now well-versed in the last. That is due, entirely, to Joe Biden and his Keystone Cops administration.

The withdrawal from a nation we’d “occupied” for over two decades was many things, some of which I can actually describe in a family publication. What it was not is an example of serious, dedicated individuals who understand the complexities of humanitarian crises.

Our current secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, assumed the demeanor of a deer in headlights when confronted with questioning from senators like Rand Paul and Marco Rubio at a hearing this past week. His concession that our government had provided the Taliban with a manifest of names of those seeking to flee Afghanistan was just one example of the government’s malfeasance.