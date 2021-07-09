COMMENTARY: Afghan failure; now China

The news from Afghanistan is not good, but what did anyone expect? As the U.S. and other NATO forces withdraw, the Taliban are attacking, killing enemies, taking over the country, including stockpiles of U.S. supplies provided for Afghan government forces.

President Joe Biden has said the Afghan government has to stand up for itself and survive on its own. For many reasons, ranging from the strength of the Taliban and the support it’s receiving from Russia and Iran, among others, to the inherent weakness of a regime riddled by corruption and inefficiency, its days in power in Kabul appear numbered.

Disappointment over Afghanistan mirrors other setbacks for the U.S. No one should forget the U.S. failure to stand by the Kurds, left on their own in Syria when former President Donald Trump, in one of the more controversial acts of his presidency, ordered U.S. troops to pull out. Now we wonder about the U.S. commitment to the Persian Gulf, defended by the U.S. Fifth Fleet and supported by U.S. air power, against Iran, supported by Russia. Will we be pulling out of the region?

That’s not likely for a number of reasons, notably the U.S. commitment to Israel, by far the largest recipient of U.S. military aid. But what’s going on in the Middle East has huge repercussions for Asia, especially China and the Korean peninsula.