COMMENTARY: Advice to President Biden

Another example where Smith’s insights would help the administration be successful is in fending off attacks on the consumer welfare standard in antitrust. Some of Biden’s advisors are attacking the well-established and rigorous yardstick that requires antitrust actions focus on consumer benefit, allowing businesses to compete fiercely with each other as they battle for customers. These advisors want to replace the consumer welfare standard with more nebulous notions of protecting competition, which sounds appealing, but that empowers politicians and bureaucrats to play favorites.

Smith warned against such fickle government control. He observed that when government officials tried to direct businesses in his time, the officials donned “an authority which could safely be trusted, not only to no single person, but to no council or senate whatever, and which would nowhere be so dangerous as in the hands of a man who had folly and presumption enough to fancy himself fit to exercise it.” In other words, markets should never be under the control of people who think they have enough wisdom and capability to control them for the public good. Only market incentives direct businesses to serve actual customer wants and needs.