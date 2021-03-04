COMMENTARY: Academia's 'fake racism'

And yet Smith President Kathleen McCartney and school leaders automatically made statements about the “ongoing legacy of racism and bias” and called for “reconciliation and healing,” but not for the innocent. If officials wanted justice, they would have made sure those people were cleared publicly and privately of wrongdoing and emphasized the importance of finding out the facts before making a judgment.

Meanwhile, the accused employees were harassed after the episode and are no longer at the college. Smith officials still required staff to undergo sensitivity training following the event.

This example is not unique, unfortunately, and bears the marks of Critical Theory’s grip on the minds of so many in the ivory tower.

In Critical Analysis, the world around us is to be deconstructed through the twisting of our experiences to encourage dismantling authority. This process assumes culture is a place inhabited only by oppressors and the oppressed, and facts are to be replaced by narratives. Derrick Bell, Harvard Law professor and a founder of Critical Race Theory, used narrative writing to enhance his perspective that “'objective' truth…smuggles the privileged choice of the privileged” into the world.