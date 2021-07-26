COMMENTARY: About vaccine hesitancy

In her Oct. 8 debate with Vice President Mike Pence, Harris was asked, "If the Trump administration approves a vaccine, before or after the election, should Americans take it and would you take it?" Harris answered that she would take it only if the nation's top virologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, recommended it. "But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I'm not taking it," Harris said.

Later in the debate, Pence told Harris, "Your continuous undermining of confidence in a vaccine is just, it's just unacceptable." But Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, was sending the same message. "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump," Biden said in September. "And at this moment the American people can't, either."

In October, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, at the time respected by Democrats despite his disastrous handling of the COVID pandemic in his state, was asked whether he had confidence in the government's approval process for the vaccine. "I'm not that confident, but my opinion doesn't matter," Cuomo told ABC News. "I don't believe the American people are that confident. I think it's going to be a very skeptical American public about taking the vaccine, and they should be." During the transition, Cuomo suggested he would bar distribution of the vaccine in New York -- an extraordinary step as the pandemic raged -- as long as Trump remained president.