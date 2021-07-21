COMMENTARY: Abolish special elections

Ten states authorize their governors to appoint replacement legislators in cases of resignations, removals or deaths. North Carolina is one of them.

South Carolina should propose to amend its Constitution to authorize the governor to make acting appointments to fill legislative vacancies with legislators and also local government officials such as city and county councils not only in cases or resignation, removal, or deaths, but also in cases of suspensions, illness, or absences on military duty. The General Assembly would have to approve the proposed amendment and the voters would have to vote for it, which, I think, they would do if given the chance. Gov. Henry McMaster should take the lead in proposing and promoting this amendment.

Some skeptics may argue that if the governor was given power to appoint acting replacements for suspended, incapacitated or dead elected officials, the governor would have too much power. This is a baseless fear. In fact, such acting appointments would never last more than two years until the next regularly scheduled two-year cycle of elections.