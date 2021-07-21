COMMENTARY: Abolish special elections

The Constitution of South Carolina should be amended to give the governor the power to appoint acting replacements for all elected officials who have been temporarily suspended from office for misconduct or who have been temporarily absent for good cause such as illness or military service or who permanently have left office due to death, resignation, or criminal convictions.
Giving the governor appointive powers would eliminate months-long vacancies and would also eliminate the high costs of holding special elections which afflict the current system of dealing with temporary absences or permanent vacancies.
Under existing law, the governor has the power to make temporary acting replacement appointments in cases where sheriffs or solicitors are suspended, absent for good cause or leave office due to death, resignation or criminal conviction.
The governor also has power under state law and under the 17th Amendment, clause 2 of the United States Constitution to appoint U.S. senators in cases where a senator dies or resigns. This happened most recently when Gov. Nikki Haley appointed Rep. Tim Scott in 2013 to replace Sen. Jim DeMint on his resignation. No special election was required and no cost to taxpayers.
Legislative vacancies due to deaths, resignations and convictions are chronic issues in South Carolina which create not only the costs of special elections to fill vacated state Senate or House seats, but also the problem of citizens not being represented when their legislator has left office or is suspended or incapacitated.
In recent months, Sen. John Courson (R-Richland and Lexington – District 20) was suspended from office from March 16, 2017, until his resignation on June 4, 2018, and his constituents had no representation during half of the 2017 and all of the 2018 legislative sessions of the Senate.
The problem in the Courson absence was aggravated because the special elections to replace him — primary, runoff primary, and general elections -- dragged on until Sen. Dick Harpootlian was elected and finally took office in District 20 on Nov. 14, 2018. The vacancy lasted 20 months.
Even worse, in House District 69, which overlaps with Senate District 20, Rep. Rick Quinn was also suspended on two counts of misconduct on May 16, 2017, and remained suspended until he resigned on Dec. 13, 2017.
So, for most of the year 2017, citizens in Lexington County had no senator and no representative. District 69 remained vacant until Chris Wooten was elected May 1, 2018. It was the worst case of taxation without representation since the American Revolution in 1776.
The costs of holding a special election for a House race are about $40,000 and a special election for a Senate race is about $90,000 because a Senate district has three times more voters. The costs of holding a special election for sheriff in a big county can exceed $100,000. In South Carolina, elected officials removed for crimes are not required to pay restitution for the costs of special elections. Twelve sheriffs have been removed for crimes in recent years.
Ten states authorize their governors to appoint replacement legislators in cases of resignations, removals or deaths. North Carolina is one of them.
South Carolina should propose to amend its Constitution to authorize the governor to make acting appointments to fill legislative vacancies with legislators and also local government officials such as city and county councils not only in cases or resignation, removal, or deaths, but also in cases of suspensions, illness, or absences on military duty. The General Assembly would have to approve the proposed amendment and the voters would have to vote for it, which, I think, they would do if given the chance. Gov. Henry McMaster should take the lead in proposing and promoting this amendment.
Some skeptics may argue that if the governor was given power to appoint acting replacements for suspended, incapacitated or dead elected officials, the governor would have too much power. This is a baseless fear. In fact, such acting appointments would never last more than two years until the next regularly scheduled two-year cycle of elections.
Another objection might be that the governor should only be allowed to appoint an acting replacement of the same party as the official being replaced. This is not an issue in local non-partisan offices such as city council, mayor, county council or school board. In legislative and county elections for such offices as sheriff, which are partisan elections, the law can require the governor to appoint a replacement of the same party as the official being replaced.
The South Carolina Constitution should be amended and the governor should be authorized to appoint acting replacements for elected officials who are temporarily or permanently absent from office. This would save the taxpayers the high costs of holding so many special elections and would put acting officials in place without the long delays and absences which leave offices vacant for so many months under the present system in South Carolina.
John V. Crangle is a Columbia attorney with the S.C. Progressive Network.