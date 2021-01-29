COMMENTARY: A year with COVID-19

The current status of COVID testing is far more sophisticated than a year ago, with different tests for different situations. The best test for diagnosing symptomatic patients is different from one identifying potential asymptomatic carriers who might transmit the virus. To diagnose a patient who has symptoms, a PCR assay on a nasal swab is the most practical and effective test.

To ascertain who may be actively contagious, e.g., for those concerned before family gatherings or travel, the rapid antigen test from saliva or nasal swab can detect high loads of virus in respiratory secretions. This test, although not as reliable as the gold-standard PCR test, can be performed anywhere, is inexpensive, does not require expensive equipment or special training, and provides results in under an hour. Speed and the ability to re-test generally outweigh reduced accuracy in these situations. Positive results with the rapid antigen test should be verified with the more accurate PCR-based test.

Soon, even simpler tests will be available to the public along the lines of the home pregnancy testing. Finally, there are blood antibody tests for those who want to know if they have been previously infected.