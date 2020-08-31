COMMENTARY: A working mom’s choice

There is no one “correct” choice about whether to send kids to schools because there are tradeoffs to each option. The risk of infection is real, and we’re still learning about the effect of COVID on kids. The risks created by closing schools to in-person learning are also real, particularly for kids from lower-income families (who get their only meals from school), or for special-needs children (for whom remote learning will not work), or for parents who will be forced to leave their children unsupervised at home. Not everyone will weigh these risks in the same way.

The same should be said for teachers; it should be their choice about whether to return to in-person learning. If they don’t feel comfortable, they shouldn’t be forced to go back ― although there’s a separate question of whether they should be paid full salary and benefits if they do not return to work. The teachers at my kids’ school have expressed that they prefer to be back at work; they feel safe under the new protocols and they derive joy from being there.

Yet, for primary school through high school, Newsom has taken that choice off the table. Allowing politicians to choose rather than parents, teachers and local health officials leads to the funny result that schools are closed while retailers, racetracks, casinos and the entire entertainment industry remains open.

There are no easy choices here, but making tough choices is the privilege of being human. In an uncertain situation, allowing people to decide for themselves respects their autonomy and dignity. I’m grateful that this choice was mine to make.

Anastasia Boden is an attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.