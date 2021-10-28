COMMENTARY: A way to help the police

The department secretary came running down the hall. “Dr. Pawlicki, Dr. Pawlick, a medical resident and a patient are screaming at each other. I’m afraid it’s going to get violent.” I jumped up and followed her to the locked psychiatric ward on the same floor of our offices at the West Virginia University Medical Center. Two large men, facing off, ready to strike, a highly educated professional and a psychiatric patient, both on the verge of bloodshed.

“Jimmy,” I said, as calmly as I could, directing my attention to the patient. “You really seem angry.” “You’re damned right, I’m angry. This blankety, blank idiot won’t let me use the telephone.” In the face of supervisory staff, the medical resident stepped back and allowed his blood pressure to lower. At the same time, I carefully listened to the patient’s words before hearing what upset the medical resident. Calmly hearing both parties express their position was enough to avert fisticuffs.