COMMENTARY: A victory waiting for Biden

But it's also true that on July 28, 1945, the U.S. Senate ratified the United Nations Charter by a vote of 89 to 2.

And that the United Nations Security Council codified the "nuclear deal" as Resolution 2231 on July 20, 2015.

As a duly ratified treaty, per Article VI of the US Constitution, the U.N. Charter is part of "the Supreme Law of the Land."

Per that treaty, U.N. Security Council Resolutions are binding on all U.N. member states.

QED, the JCPOA is U.S. law and will remain so until and unless the Security Council repeals Resolution 2231, or the United States withdraws from the United Nations.

On his first day in office -- preferably in his inauguration speech -- Biden should announce that the United States will immediately resume meeting its obligations under the JCPOA. No preconditions. No negotiations. No dodges. It's the law, and the Biden administration will abide by it, full stop.

He should also announce that if Iran's government doesn't do likewise within 90 days, the U.S. will invoke the deal's dispute resolution process, which includes a "snap back" clause potentially leading to the re-imposition of sanctions.

The JCPOA isn't just a good idea, it's the law. Biden should follow it, celebrate a win, then work toward even bigger wins such as mutual diplomatic recognition, free trade and peace between the U.S. and Iran after four decades of de facto war.

