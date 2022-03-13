COMMENTARY: A 'supreme' nomination

President Joseph Biden has demonstrated his highest-ranking authority with the “supreme” nomination of the Honorable Kentaji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States. There would be no sound reason that Judge Jackson should not be confirmed.

The judgment of this nomination puts forward other issues for analysis. These include the Clarence Thomas appointment, Merrick Garland nomination, Ruth Bader Ginsburg refusal to retire, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett nondeliberative ascension to SCOTUS, Breyer retirement, Biden promise, Clyburn effect or not, Graham and Scott hypocrisy, and Brown’s incontestable bonafides.

It is this “judge” (writer’s license) judgment that former President George H.W. Bush is held in contempt. To remind the readers, the foremost Thurgood Marshall, first African American justice, decided to retire from SCOTUS after 24 years of supreme service. Marshall is also memorialized for Brown vs. Board of Education (1954) before President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated him.

But Bush did the unthinkable and the unforgivable to name Clarence Thomas as Marshall’s successor. Not only were the allegations of Anita Hill believable, but Associate Justice Marshall also remarked about Clarence Thomas that “The fact that he is Black and a minority has nothing to do with this sense that he is the best qualified.” At that time, a number of legal scholars agreed that Thomas was not the best qualified. Biden’s nomination of Jackson is not the same.

Judge Merrick Garland. President Barack H. Obama’s nominee Garland was to replace Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, who died as one of the longest-serving justices. Yet, even after 293 days, the nomination expired at the end of the 114th Congress on Jan. 3, 2017. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell displayed the highest hypocrisy for one who was leader of the Senate, the most deliberative body in U.S. governance.

RBG. Honorable and beloved Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, given her ongoing health conditions, would not retire, and with all deference to her and Obama, both erred. "Notorious RGB," amid all her accomplishments and her supreme service to SCOTUS, had two shortcomings in this “judge’s” view: “I am my position” (Peter Senge writes about this in The Fifth Discipline as disabilities in organizations), and RGB would not “dismount with grace” timely, even knowing she was in the twilight of her life.

We too often see both errs. Obama, with all his sagacity, did not preserve the court. For diplomacy is the art of letting someone else have your way. In hindsight, BHO should have asked RBG to retire. Though this judgment is harsh on BHO and RGB, their decisions will affect generations now and to come.

Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett. Anyone with verity can assert that these-President Donald Trump's nominations maintained little to no probity necessary for ascension to lifetime seats on SCOTUS. History will record this as judicial travesties with Sen. Mitch McConnell as henchman. The judgment here is excellent justification for expanding the court.

Justice Stephen Breyer. Breyer has dismounted with grace, recognizing the error of RGB and Obama, seeing SCOTUS transform reprehensibly, and understanding time and season.

Biden promise. Just ahead of the South Carolina primary, Biden declared as POTUS he would place a Black woman on SCOTUS. “People with good intentions make promises, but people with good character keep them.” As Booker T. Washington has etched in history, “Character, not circumstances, makes the person.” Character matters again in the White House as it always should.

Clyburn effect or not. James Clyburn has prodigious, even ubiquitous presumed power, especially in South Carolina and as U.S. House majority whip. Biden’s rise was not just the Clyburn influence, but South Carolina like other states knew this was a time to have a steady, experienced hand in charge. That was not just a Clyburn endorsement, it was good old common sense across the nation. Who is Clyburn’s successor?

The TFG tenure reminiscent of his inaugural address ironically became the “American carnage” he declared he would fix. In November 2020 and in the hearts and minds of the majority of America was Emma Lazarus’s sonnet that the American huddled masses were tired and yearning to breathe free of the wretchedness in the White House and the Senate. The American judgment was clear.

Graham and Scott hypocrisy. Honestly, these South Carolina senators flip and flop more than cooking pancakes. With deference to Judge J. Michelle Childs, she was never the frontrunner. Graham and Scott's support of anything ought to raise a red flag. If they could support Childs, they certainly should support Jackson, “best qualified,” regardless of nativism.

Judging Biden’s selection of Jackson, he also put Clyburn, Graham and Scott on notice that he would not allow unbridled political “malarkey.” Neither of these “dudes” is POTUS.

Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson. Judge Jackson deserves more opining about why she is best qualified. Her record, scholarship and support are all-pervasive.

In this judgment, Biden seemingly followed the advice of President John F. Kennedy. A president is given the “capacity to listen to others, to be aware of his own limitations and yet he is bound by honor and his conscience – to act his own mature and unbiased judgment.” Biden did.

The final judgment is that Biden has made a “supreme” nomination deserving of the Supreme Court of the United States of America.

Terrence M. Cummings, a native of Orangeburg, is a freelance writer and periodically contributes to The T&D editorial pages. He can be reached at cummingst@icloud.com.

