COMMENTARY: A more excellent way

• Korea (1950-53) 36,516

The Afghanistan evacuation had its challenges at the beginning, hyped by media. Many on the right and some on the left claimed the U.S. neglected its humanitarian efforts. Interesting that this is politicized. Not for a moment has the right wing been champions of any ethnolinguistic peoples. And yes, some on the left wing are also waxing in hypocrisy with drama.

For a moment, pause and think about Vietnam. As the U.S. left Vietnam under fire, what was also “left behind” (politically charged term now) were women and children too. And many of those women were wives or lovers to U.S. soldiers and fathers to children. And yes, many of those soldiers evacuated have never seen their children, wives and some of the women who cared for them – the left behind.

Biden campaigned on a more excellent way. He declared he would end the war in Afghanistan.

In early August, 70% of Americans supported withdrawal from Afghanistan. It seems in all its value, Sun Tzu’s "The Art of War" is not just a book. Biden, in his authority as POTUS, finally rose to the occasion to use Tzu’s expertise. It had not happened in 20 years. Biden declared enough.