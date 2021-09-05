COMMENTARY: A more excellent way

It is a fallacy of irrelevance – “bandwagon” or “join the crowd” – as some in the media, politicians and others have hysterically incriminated President Joseph Biden for what was not a romantic ending to the 20-year, ill-American occupation in Afghanistan. To the contrary, Biden decided and led in “a more excellent way.”
This writer uses “a more excellent way” from what Paul wrote to the church at Corinth. Not to improperly exegete what Paul writes about gifts, but to borrow and paraphrase his words that “a way of excellence” is often not without its chaos, mayhem or tumult.
Never was any war. But, sometimes the wise, sensible, practical solutions are not the best because love is left out. Sometimes the illogical, difficult, expensive messy solutions are the best because they are only ways love can be satisfied – a more excellent way.
In The T&D archives, this writer wrote a letter to the editor before freelancing that was titled “No reason for Gulf War,” and on that same editorial page, Armstrong Williams wrote similarly about the U.S. entering the first Gulf War. Strangely, we both asserted many years ago about the wrong-headed reasons for war. This writer also threw in greed for oil as the American part too.
Williams, a staunch Republican and this writer more left-leaning, found common ground against war. This is relative because Iraq is part of the pathway to Afghanistan.
Opposite in ideology, we were in agreement foreshadowing what journalist Gian Gentile wrote later: “American-style counterinsurgency does not work. In war, strategy should look to policy – which gives war its direction – and then apply the tools of war, like military tactics, to achieve policy aims in the most cost-effective way in blood and treasure.” It is true and it is history now. It did not work in Iraq. It did not work in Afghanistan.
In President George W. Bush’s Iraq war, attributing credit where credit is due, reportedly there were 4,475 U.S. deaths, 32,331 U.S wounded, and $1.7 trillion dollars spent. The Associated Press capturing the lives lost in the Afghanistan war reports: 66,000 Afghan national military and police, 51,191 Taliban and other opposition fighters, 47,245 Afghan civilians, 1,144 allied service members, 444 aid workers, 72 journalists and $2 trillion dollars with an estimated interest cost by 2050 of $6.5 trillion.
Let’s further count historically the tragedies of U.S. wars to advance President Biden’s position and to reiterate the human costs. The following are just several of U.S. military wars and their fatalities:
• The Civil War (1861-65), 620,000
• World War I (1917-18), 116,516
• World War II (1939-45), 405,399
• Vietnam (1965-73), 58,209
• Korea (1950-53) 36,516
The Afghanistan evacuation had its challenges at the beginning, hyped by media. Many on the right and some on the left claimed the U.S. neglected its humanitarian efforts. Interesting that this is politicized. Not for a moment has the right wing been champions of any ethnolinguistic peoples. And yes, some on the left wing are also waxing in hypocrisy with drama.
For a moment, pause and think about Vietnam. As the U.S. left Vietnam under fire, what was also “left behind” (politically charged term now) were women and children too. And many of those women were wives or lovers to U.S. soldiers and fathers to children. And yes, many of those soldiers evacuated have never seen their children, wives and some of the women who cared for them – the left behind.
Biden campaigned on a more excellent way. He declared he would end the war in Afghanistan.
In early August, 70% of Americans supported withdrawal from Afghanistan. It seems in all its value, Sun Tzu’s "The Art of War" is not just a book. Biden, in his authority as POTUS, finally rose to the occasion to use Tzu’s expertise. It had not happened in 20 years. Biden declared enough.
Bush started a war without an endgame, strategies and tactics. President Barack Obama continued it amid Biden’s objections, and President Donald Trump exacerbated it, releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners.
Tzu writes, “strategy without tactics is the slow road to victory ... tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat.” The analysis of this Tzu assessment is “if a state gets its strategy right, then the tactics of war will fall into place. But let a state get its strategy wrong and no amount of tactical excellence can save a war fought under a botched strategy.” Wars cannot be saved. Repeat.
Biden clearly led in his decision. Though for some, the evacuation was not flawless, yet 124,000 humans were safely evacuated. In his final treatise on Afghanistan, it is noteworthy and it will be chronicled in history when the dust settles that Biden led with the thought of a more excellent way.
On Aug. 31, 2021, keeping his promise while in the Oval, President Joseph R. Biden, the 46th U.S. president, declared: “I refuse to continue a war that was no longer in service of the vital national interests of our people. And most of all, after 800,000 Americans serving in Afghanistan – I’ve traveled that whole country. Brave and honorable service. After 20,744 American servicemen and women injured, and the loss of 2,461 American personnel, including 13 lives lost just this week, I refuse to open another decade of warfare in Afghanistan.”
This writer dares to say that President Biden’s decision was a more excellent way.
Terrence M. Cummings is a freelance writer, South Carolina State University alumnus (1987, 1988), former contributor to The T&D editorial pages, former SCSU executive director for student success and retention, first South Carolina State University Staff Senate president (1997-2001) and former ex-officio member of the SCSU Board of Trustees. He can be reached at terrencemcummings@gmail.com.