COMMENTARY: A man of par excellence

On Thursday, Nov. 5, in the year of our Lord 2020, sadly I learned the news of the passing of Michael Wayne Crawford.

For more than 20 years, I have had the distinct honor and pleasure of working with Mike and the Orangeburg Part-Time Players. I worked in the capacity of performing as the string bass player for the orchestra.

Throughout those years of performance with the group, Mike commanded positions as soloist, set designing and building, costumes, chorus and show director. With that array of talent and ability, he was a masterful director in every one of the shows that he directed.

His leadership was just impeccable from the first rehearsal of a show all the way until the final night of a production. From the youngest, to the oldest member of the cast, Mike would always stress excellence in performance and for everyone to “stay in character.”

In other words, he was like an enforcer. And with that type of leadership, Mike helped the Part-Time Players mold into a highly respected local theater troupe in South Carolina. I can remember on several shows that he directed, we ended the last performance with a feeling that, “we could take that show on the road.”