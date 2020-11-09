COMMENTARY: A man of par excellence

On Thursday, Nov. 5, in the year of our Lord 2020, sadly I learned the news of the passing of Michael Wayne Crawford.
For more than 20 years, I have had the distinct honor and pleasure of working with Mike and the Orangeburg Part-Time Players. I worked in the capacity of performing as the string bass player for the orchestra.
Throughout those years of performance with the group, Mike commanded positions as soloist, set designing and building, costumes, chorus and show director. With that array of talent and ability, he was a masterful director in every one of the shows that he directed.
His leadership was just impeccable from the first rehearsal of a show all the way until the final night of a production. From the youngest, to the oldest member of the cast, Mike would always stress excellence in performance and for everyone to “stay in character.”
In other words, he was like an enforcer. And with that type of leadership, Mike helped the Part-Time Players mold into a highly respected local theater troupe in South Carolina. I can remember on several shows that he directed, we ended the last performance with a feeling that, “we could take that show on the road.”
Simply put, Mike was a master when it came to theater performance. He knew every part, line, start, pause, movement, lights up, lights down, entrance, exit and cues.
I must also mention that in his position of developing the Part-Time Players into a noteworthy theater organization, he and his wife Kay Young Crawford, “the Mother Superior of Musical Theater” in Orangeburg, both complemented each other when it came to performing in the theater. And with that combination, the organization became a major part of the landscape of Orangeburg County.
When it came to theatrical performance, Michael Wayne Crawford was a “man of par excellence.”
Richard Reid is president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society. His mission is researching Orangeburg history, with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!