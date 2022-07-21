COMMENTARY: A lot of ages and years

Several times a year, my sister, brother and I, along with our spouses, get together to celebrate the birthdays that have occurred since the last time we saw each other. Just recently, we were able to recognize three of these birthdays.

As we sat together in a restaurant, we began to talk about our ages. After a little calculation, we shocked the waiter when he came to take our order. We told him that we felt sure our table held more “years” than any other table of six who were enjoying their meal there.

Our ages, added together, totaled 511 years!!! Just so you’ll know, I used my “real” age in the total. I tell you this, because ordinarily I only change my age once a decade. When I turned 50, I just didn’t bother changing the last numeral again until I was 60. Since that never caused any problem, that’s my policy now.

Flipping over the age-ometer at the beginning of each decade works well for me. All of the people who truly need to know the exact last number already know: my doctors, Social Security, IRS and my family. That’s just one more nitty-gritty detail that I don’t worry about; allowing my age to always end in ZERO relaxes my brain a lot. I don’t have to fumble and stumble trying to subtract my birth year from the current year, if ever somebody asks for no particular reason.

Actually, if you think about it, age is really just a perception. When one grandson was in kindergarten, he came home one day to tell his mom that they were learning about Pilgrims. He asked if she ever knew any. She said, “Well, no -- that was a long time ago.” He said, “Okay then, I’ll just ask Gram about them.” I will assure you all that I never knew a Pilgrim.

But back to the gathering of six people who are 511 years old, I wonder how many people are fortunate enough to be a part of a group of three siblings who still have spouses at our ages? Or the spouses still have US!!!! We also have a total of 176 years of marriage between the three couples. Since my sister’s first husband died when he was young, she and Mike have “only” been married since 1974, so, I’m just counting the years that these three couples who celebrate together have been married.

My mother was always VERY up to date on the age of all of her children and grandchildren. I remember taking Mama to the doctor one day when she was over 90. When the nurse looked at her chart, she told her she surely didn’t look that old -- and then the nurse turned to me and asked how old I was! Because I was in the 70-year span, I just said 70. After all, she wasn’t involved in the treatment of ME. As soon as I said it, I just KNEW my mother was going to say, “You are not! You are seventy-whatever-it-really-was.”

But, because by then she was talking with the doctor, she didn’t catch the error, and the nurse never knew the difference. So see what I mean, who cares? Actually, I always heard if you were going to use an age that wasn’t totally accurate, you should tell people you are a good bit OLDER than you really are. Then maybe they’d say, “Well, you surely have held up well.” Anyway, just know that if you ask my age and I give you a number that ends in a zero, it’s probably just a ballpark figure.

Thankfully, all six of us are all still pretty spry for our ages. Just over a month ago, my brother competed in the National Senior Games in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Just so you know, he now competes with others over 80, but he claimed one silver medal in the 50-meter dash and bronze medals in the 100-meter dash, javelin throw and 50-meter breaststroke. He’s the only “competitor” among us.

In the community where my siblings and I grew up, it wasn’t unusual for three generations to share the same home, so we have always known and enjoyed people of all ages. Age has just never been overly important to us. My sister, brother and I lived in the same house from birth until we moved out, and we always had neighbors who were kin to us all around us.

Growing up, we called all adults who lived near us either Aunt or Uncle. (Most really were my dad’s aunts and uncles.) Many of their adult children lived with their parents, so they were given the title of Cousin-so-and-so. We pronounced it in the Southern way -- “Cuddin.”

After Charlie and I were married, we moved into the midst of his family, meaning we were still surrounded by relatives. Our children were fortunate to have those additional aunts, uncles and “cuddins” in their family lives also.

Years also mean an accumulation of memories. When friends talk about moving, I realize I really don’t know how that would be. I have had only two homes in my life. At one point, our current house also held three generations -- we added on a suite when my mother lived with us and our three sons for a while. (She remarried in 1976 after being widowed for 21 years.)

Because we are back to a one-generation home, now I have rooms that are not occupied. That means I have a LOT of storage space, which translates into, “I don’t throw things away as I would do if I moved every few years.” Just last Christmas, I took the World War I helmet (that had belonged to an uncle) off the closet shelf and gave it to one son. I also sent my dad’s felt hat to his great-grandson and namesake, Palmer. At least he will have something that is tangible that was worn by the man he is named for.

I still have many of our children’s books. I have a set of encyclopedias. Charlie’s Air Force uniform is still here. So is my wedding dress -- plus my dress from a Columbia College May Court. Certainly, if I had moved, I would/could not have taken all of these things with me. They would be long-gone.

However, I’m trying to clean things out now. I’m thinking about throwing a set of Toni Home Permanent Curlers away. They have to be over a half-century old.

So, not only do my siblings and I -- and our spouses -- have a lot of years and a lot of anniversaries between us, we and our descendants also have many memories that we can still touch. I hope you are as fortunate.