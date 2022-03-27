COMMENTARY: A long ago plane crash in our community

When a plane crashed at the Holly Hill Airport a few weeks ago, it brought back memories of another plane crash in this area. On a warm Wednesday night, May 30, 1962, we had our windows open to get the evening breeze. Our three young sons had just gone to bed, and my mother and brother, Walter, were here. He was studying for his last exam before graduating from USC. Somewhere in the sky, we could hear the sound of a small plane. It was just a peaceful night---UNTIL---there was a short silence followed by the plane revving its motor very loudly----and then there was total silence again. Very quickly, we could hear something that sounded like “metal rain.” There was no explosion. There was no fire. Metal just began falling within our hearing distance. Without saying a word to one another, Charlie, Walter and I found ourselves standing on our front steps together, trying to decide what we were hearing. We came to the same conclusion----a plane was falling to the ground, piece by piece.

We left our sleeping boys with my mother. We all felt that, since there was no explosion, someone needed help, and we set out to find them. At almost the same time we left our driveway, it began to rain. We headed east on highway 176 to Wells Crossroads. At that time, there was a small gas station there, so Charlie asked a man who was standing in the doorway if he had heard any unusual noises. He said, “Yeah… I did hear something kinda strange.” But he didn’t know what it could be. He pointed in the direction from which we had come and said, “It was sorta back that way.” So we continued our journey by turning back northwest on highway 15. There were still occasional metal pinging sounds, but nothing definitive. Charlie then turned onto a dirt road that connected these two highways, pinpointing a pie shaped area we were searching. There was one house on that road. Stopping there, the man didn’t even want to come out when Charlie called to him. He was frightened. When Charlie identified himself, he stepped onto his porch and agreed that he heard something “pretty close to here.” But he had not ventured outside.

As we continued on that dirt road, we saw a rather large piece of the plane. the first evidence that, indeed, one had crashed. Of course there were no cell phones, so we went to the house of the nearest neighbor to call “the Sheriff.” Charlie felt the person who answered the phone there was more interested in who was calling than in what he was telling her, so after he gave her his name and address for the 3rd or 4th time, he told her that he was concerned that a plane had crashed and someone needed help----and he was going back out to try to find them. And, we did.

As we drove through that area again, we began to spot a few smaller pieces of the plane. Shortly, the first “law car” arrived with siren wide open. We told him what we had seen so far. Then deputies and “highway patrolmen” (as we called them then) began to converge on the area. Each time one of them arrived, as soon as they saw the first plane part that we had seen in the very beginning, they began to blow their siren and horn, as if they had made a major discovery. I think they finally just stationed someone there to tell the new arrivals, that, yes, they already knew about that part.

The area was mostly a field, but there was a small group of trees to the eastern end in Horse Range Swamp. News was shared that a helicopter was coming from Shaw Air Base in Sumter. It had lights under the belly of the flying machine that would illuminate the wooded area nearby. However, just before it arrived, some of the searchers who were on foot came upon the intact fuselage portion of the plane in the midst of the few trees. Perhaps if we hadn’t gone to look for it, it would not have been discovered as quickly. The broken treetops were barely visible.

When they reported there was no sign of life in any of the passengers, I knew it was time for me to go back home. There was no one I could help. So Charlie and Walter took me there as they returned to see if they could be of assistance in any way.

Sadly, the plane held five people: the pilot, J. G. Reid, his wife and two young daughters, as well as a friend who needed to get back to Wilmington, their destination. The Reid family lived in Houston, Texas. Friends told investigators that they left home Wednesday morning planning to take the daughters to visit their grandparents in Wilmington. Earl Huband, father of six, was a member of the Army Engineering Corps who had been in Houston preparing to move his family there from Wilmington in just a few days. He just “caught a ride” with the Reids to get back to North Carolina to make those preparations. In addition to the two daughters who were on the plane, the Reids had two young sons who did not travel with them on that trip.

Investigators told us in the days that followed, that the plane had plenty of fuel. They believed it was “borderline overloaded” weight-wise, but they thought weather also played a major part in the plane’s disintegration. Their theory was that the rain we ran into as we began our search likely created some wind turbulence in the skies above which kept the plane from being able to respond quickly. These factors probably caused its rapid descent.

One afternoon three or four years later, two women drove into our yard. As we answered the doorbell, they introduced themselves and said their brother, Earl Huband, (the extra passenger) had been killed in a plane crash in our area, and they had always felt they just wanted to know where it was. Using the location description from newspapers, they had come to our community, and the first person they asked sent them straight to us. We talked with them a long time, and Charlie took them to the dirt road where we had found the first part of the plane. He showed them the small group of trees which had blocked the view of the plane after it fell that night. They told us that one of Earl’s sons was completing his education at UNC where he was a member of their basketball team. Being a died-in-the-wool sports fan, Charlie had watched this young man, Ken Huband, play many times on TV, never knowing that his father was among those who were on the plane we had searched for.

As for the recent crash at the Holly Hill airport, we never saw any media information about the lone pilot, his hometown or his condition. Will anyone here remember it over a half-century from now?

Harriet L. Hutto of the Providence Community is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.

