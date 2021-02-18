COMMENTARY: A flicker of hope

President Joe Biden faces a major decision just weeks into his presidency: Does he genuinely try to work with Republicans to produce a bipartisan compromise aimed at alleviating the damage done by the pandemic? Or does he push forward with just the votes of Democratic lawmakers, who hold slim majorities in both chambers of Congress?

In the short run, the economics might well argue for avoiding compromise and passing the Democratic bill, which totals about $1.9 trillion for a wide variety of relief efforts. As White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisted, Biden "will not settle for a package that fails to meet the moment."

But if Biden takes a longer view, he would be better served by negotiating seriously with Republicans and accepting a compromise if one becomes at all possible. A bipartisan deal on a relief package could serve as a critical precedent -- a template for future cooperation on issues Biden cares deeply about, from immigration reform to voting rights.

The biggest deficit in Washington these days is trust. The animosity between the parties grew so deep during the Trump years that rival factions seldom even spoke to each other. And when they did, it was with barely concealed contempt. A bipartisan agreement on a stimulus bill could start the process of rebuilding relationships and rekindling a spirit of mutual respect.