COMMENTARY: A divided America celebrates independence

While Black Lives Matter ebbs and flows as a powerful force across the country, Trump’s response to COVID-19 raises serious questions about his competence as a leader. You have to wonder about a guy who refuses to wear a face mask when Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s best known medical expert and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, not only wears one but recommends others do too.

The deep divisions in the United States have parallels elsewhere but are probably not as severe in most other countries. In South Korea, right-wing politicos face a left-leaning government that arose after the Candlelight Revolution brought about the ouster and jailing of the conservative Park Geun-hye, but you don’t hear Koreans complaining about measures to stop outbreaks of the coronavirus, which never quite gets under control.

If rightist protesters no longer fill central Seoul waving Korean and American flags, as they did before COVID-19, they find a forum on YouTube and the internet. Rightists say the conservatives who form the opposition to the dominant Minjoo or Democratic Party are not fighting hard enough to challenge President Moon Jae-in and his aides and advisers, many of whom came of age in protests against Park’s father, the long-ruling dictator Park Chung-hee.

