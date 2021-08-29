COMMENTARY: A COVID red-letter day

Another milestone! You see, ever since the vaccine to combat COVID-19 was supplied free to all who wanted it, the population has seemed to be divided into four major groups:
1. Those who could hardly wait for their appointment day to arrive and who sometimes stood in line for hours to get this protection.
2. Those who felt they would be more comfortable waiting until additional testing was done in order for the vaccine to get FDA approval.
3. Those who say they will never get it because (you fill in the blank).
4. Those who also planned never to get it but have had COVID and either survived or didn’t. So, that really leaves group #2 as the only one with no more reason to wait.
It’s not very often that people refuse something that’s free, and probably nothing free has ever sparked as much controversy. I respect each person’s right to choose which group they place themselves in. It’s not up to me to express agreement or disagreement with them. But I have mourned the loss of some friends along the way, and I know of others who will struggle with the effects they are left with after battling the virus.
I also know of some that actually cause me to feel very upset, to the point of anger. I am going to tell you this story. I know these people through a good friend of mine. I would not recognize any of them by sight, but I’ve heard my friend talk about them for years, and I know a lot about their family.
This particular incident began the week before most schools in our state opened their doors for (hopefully) a good year of teaching, learning and keeping students safe. My friend called me the next week in dismay. (I have changed a few things about the people involved so that you cannot identify them in any way.)
You see, the last week of their children’s summer vacation, the family enjoyed time together at a resort. They had rented an oceanfront home in another state. The house had its own pool. The week began fine, but midway, one of the five children developed a fever and had a sore throat. They were not terribly upset.
But, the next day, when the other four children also had fever, they decided to take them to an Urgent Care facility in that area. The staff there tested all of them, parents included, for COVID, and they all tested positive. None of them was extremely ill, so they stayed on until their vacation week ended on Sunday.
And here is where I got angry -- when I heard the rest of the story: On Monday morning, all five children went to school in one of the school districts of a metropolitan city of South Carolina. Nobody there knew they had been ill while on vacation. Nobody there knew they had tested positive for COVID just a few days before. Nobody there knew that these children were still able to spread COVID to their fellow classmates.
If they were asked these questions, apparently they did not tell the truth, since they were not sent home. Since there has been so much debate about whether school children would or would not wear masks in classes, I have no idea if these children did.
While only two of them were old enough to have gotten the vaccine, they had not -- because their parents were not convinced that was a good idea. The parents had not been vaccinated themselves. They were lucky. But what about those they might have spread it to? Perhaps some of those have (or will) become very ill. Perhaps some of them even spread it to an older person whose immune system allowed a breakthrough case, even if they had been vaccinated. Perhaps one of their teachers became sick enough to have to miss school. I have no idea. I will not ask my friend.
I will leave you to your own opinion about the things that should or should not have been done differently. I know this, when I hear my friend speak of this family again, I will have an entirely different picture of them in my mind.
Now, back to the first paragraph --- if you are in group #2, those who wanted more testing and FDA approval before you got the vaccine, that time is here. The Pfizer vaccine has met the requirements for that, and the other vaccines are expected to be approved in just a few weeks. Don’t hold off any longer. Take advantage of this free gift that may save not only your life but also especially the life of children who have not yet been cleared to get the vaccine.
The Delta variant has caused many children to be very ill -- much more so than the first strain of the virus. You would be shocked to know the number of children who have received a positive COVID test in Orangeburg alone.
I have done many things in my life that I was not excited about -- such as cooking 89,742,683 meals (or something like that), stopping what I was doing to pick up children when it was my turn to carpool, sitting by the pool burning up while I hoped that would be the day my children/grandchildren finally learned to swim.
You know what I mean. Life is not made up only of things we WANT to do. To live on earth, you also have to accept some responsibility for things that are in your care -- from your spouse, your ancestors, your descendants, your job, the countryside, your pets. Feel free to add other things to this list. But don’t forget YOURSELF. There are times when your life is in your own hands. This might be one of them. Don’t miss the opportunity to take care of YOU.
Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.