COMMENTARY: A COVID red-letter day

While only two of them were old enough to have gotten the vaccine, they had not -- because their parents were not convinced that was a good idea. The parents had not been vaccinated themselves. They were lucky. But what about those they might have spread it to? Perhaps some of those have (or will) become very ill. Perhaps some of them even spread it to an older person whose immune system allowed a breakthrough case, even if they had been vaccinated. Perhaps one of their teachers became sick enough to have to miss school. I have no idea. I will not ask my friend.

I will leave you to your own opinion about the things that should or should not have been done differently. I know this, when I hear my friend speak of this family again, I will have an entirely different picture of them in my mind.

Now, back to the first paragraph --- if you are in group #2, those who wanted more testing and FDA approval before you got the vaccine, that time is here. The Pfizer vaccine has met the requirements for that, and the other vaccines are expected to be approved in just a few weeks. Don’t hold off any longer. Take advantage of this free gift that may save not only your life but also especially the life of children who have not yet been cleared to get the vaccine.