COMMENTARY: A call to serve in Orangeburg County

Our compliments to those who are dedicated and sacrificing their time and talents to help the youth of Orangeburg and surrounding areas. Your effort does not go unnoticed or unappreciated. If you are one of those adults or organizations providing mentoring and support to youth, it goes without saying how much of a positive impact this has on our youth and adults.
The purpose of this article is to discuss ways to increase the effectiveness of the efforts currently being put forth by individuals and organizations and enlist others who are sitting by for reasons only known by them. First is to acknowledge with all that individuals and groups are doing, there remains a much higher number of youths who are not the beneficiaries of the mentoring and support currently being provided.
The second acknowledgement is that those individuals and groups who are doing the work can improve the effectiveness of their efforts by coordinating together and working together. This in no way implies the need for a Super- Organization with oversight and control of other organizations or the work of individuals.
For those familiar with the "Divine Nine," this concept employed in the mentoring community can move the effectiveness of mentoring to phenomenally new heights. Regardless of how much is being done by one or several groups, it is still less than what can be accomplished when the efforts of these groups are combined.
For example:
1. When it comes to exposing mentees to various professions, no one organization has the membership or funds to be able to support their effort.
When two groups combine their efforts, the mentees from both groups now have access to both law and architectural activities.
2. When groups take their mentees on trips to Washington, D.C., the cost of transportation can be reduced significantly when they go together. Better rates can be acquired on hotels and tickets to events.
The "Divine Nine Concept” does promote having a coordinating committee/group/board that does just that -- coordinate the activities of all groups. This enhances the opportunity for groups to leverage off one another. I think our NAACP did an excellent job of preparing students for the SAT/ACT -- this could become available to all groups.
My challenge to the adult population (female and male), and particularly the African American adult population, is to get energized to intensify and coordinate the efforts supporting youth development in Orangeburg and surrounding areas. My idea would be to put the effort in youth development as they do in the tourism industry and other self-centered goals. The resulting dynamics in Orangeburg will be even more astounding than the current pandemic. There will be significant shifts in a positive direction 1) decreases in crime, 2) decreases in teen pregnancy and 3) increases in academic achievement. In the long run it will mean a stronger economy for the City of Orangeburg.
Orangeburg can be strengthened with having stronger communities and community safety. Orangeburg is not lacking the expertise and effort to take mentoring to new heights. What is lacking is the coordination of these efforts.
Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt is founder and director of Project Life: Positeen.