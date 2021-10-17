COMMENTARY: A call to serve in Orangeburg County

Our compliments to those who are dedicated and sacrificing their time and talents to help the youth of Orangeburg and surrounding areas. Your effort does not go unnoticed or unappreciated. If you are one of those adults or organizations providing mentoring and support to youth, it goes without saying how much of a positive impact this has on our youth and adults.

The purpose of this article is to discuss ways to increase the effectiveness of the efforts currently being put forth by individuals and organizations and enlist others who are sitting by for reasons only known by them. First is to acknowledge with all that individuals and groups are doing, there remains a much higher number of youths who are not the beneficiaries of the mentoring and support currently being provided.

The second acknowledgement is that those individuals and groups who are doing the work can improve the effectiveness of their efforts by coordinating together and working together. This in no way implies the need for a Super- Organization with oversight and control of other organizations or the work of individuals.