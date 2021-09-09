COMMENTARY: 9-11 -- day of warning

When the taxi takes you to the airport, remember God constantly…. Smile and be calm, for God is with the believers, and the angels protect you…. And say, ‘Oh Lord, take Your anger out on them, and we ask You to protect us from their evils.’ And say, ‘Oh Lord, block their vision from in front of them, so that they may not see.’… God will weaken the schemes of the non-believers….

Be happy, optimistic, calm, because you are heading for a deed that God loves and will accept. It will be the day, God willing, that you spend with the women of paradise…. Remember that this is a battle for the sake of God, as He said in His book: ‘Oh Lord, pour Your patience upon us and make our feet steadfast to give us victory over the infidels’….

Know that the gardens of paradise are waiting for you in all their beauty, and the women of paradise are waiting, calling out, ‘Come hither, friend of God.’ They have dressed in their most beautiful clothing…. Remind your brothers that this act is for Almighty God.

Astounding! They saw Americans only as “infidels” – and they believed that killing infidels along with themselves would guarantee them eternal pleasure with houri nymphs. They were driven by adolescent male sex fantasies, plus heaven-seeking. It was mass murder as a route to paradise.