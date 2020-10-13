COMMENTARY: 3 things voters should ask

When state and local politicians allowed rioting, looting and destruction of local businesses, federal buildings and statues, Trump offered to send help to stop the riots. Most rejected his offers of help and cities burned, citizens were attacked and some were killed.

Unlike all the other politicians before him in the White House, Congress and Washington bureaucracy, Trump is beholden to no one. He is an executive who knows how to make decisions for the good of the American people. Those who fear him most are politicians and complicit media who have much to hide.

According to DOJ/FBI, CIA and the intelligence community’s recently declassified documents, Trump has been the target of the Obama administration since the summer of 2016. More of these documents are being declassified every day.

How has Trump managed so many accomplishments for Americans both at home and abroad with no cooperation or support from those who oppose him, and media who have attacked him 24/7/365 for more than four years? Perhaps a more important question is why does he continue to do his job without pay in the face of such brutal attacks?

The most important question is why would anyone vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, a 78-year old politician who has no major accomplishments to show after 47 years in Washington?