COMMENTARY: 3 things voters should ask

Peace in the Middle East used to be the joke about what nobody could possibly accomplish. President Donlad Trump negotiated two peace accords and is working on agreements with several other Middle Eastern nations. He’s garnered three nominations for a Nobel Peace Prize for this work.
Before the coronavirus, Trump’s policies reduced unemployment among all minority groups to record lows. Median family incomes rose more under Trump in three years than under 16 years of his predecessors. He lowered taxes and the economy boomed, stock markets set all-time records more than 100 times, and he brought back hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs from overseas.
As an executive, he ordered a vaccine for the coronavirus to be fast-tracked, setting a record for how quickly a vaccine has been developed in less than one year. None of his predecessors pushed for such actions when dealing with other pandemics.
Trump ended the war in Iraq, is ending the 19-year old war in Afghanistan and has negotiated with NATO nations to begin fully paying their dues. He stopped North Korea from developing nuclear capacities and reduced missile tests. Recognizing China’s economic growth at U.S. expense, Trump negotiated deals opening more Chinese markets for American products and protecting U.S. intellectual property rights.
Trump rebuilt our military after eight years of cuts and purges of military leaders. He has appointed nearly 300 new federal judges, and will have appointed three new justices to the Supreme Court before year end.
When state and local politicians allowed rioting, looting and destruction of local businesses, federal buildings and statues, Trump offered to send help to stop the riots. Most rejected his offers of help and cities burned, citizens were attacked and some were killed.
Unlike all the other politicians before him in the White House, Congress and Washington bureaucracy, Trump is beholden to no one. He is an executive who knows how to make decisions for the good of the American people. Those who fear him most are politicians and complicit media who have much to hide.
According to DOJ/FBI, CIA and the intelligence community’s recently declassified documents, Trump has been the target of the Obama administration since the summer of 2016. More of these documents are being declassified every day.
How has Trump managed so many accomplishments for Americans both at home and abroad with no cooperation or support from those who oppose him, and media who have attacked him 24/7/365 for more than four years? Perhaps a more important question is why does he continue to do his job without pay in the face of such brutal attacks?
The most important question is why would anyone vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, a 78-year old politician who has no major accomplishments to show after 47 years in Washington?
Last Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced legislation creating the “Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office,” injecting the House into the process laid out in the 25th Amendment. Saying the legislation has nothing to do with the current president, Pelosi placed a large target on Joe Biden if he wins the election. Can you say, President Kamala Harris?
Would we benefit more under Trump’s leadership, or under radically extreme left politics?
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
