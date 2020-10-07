COMMENTARY: 25th Amendment could help Trump

As I write this, President Donald Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 and, we are told, experiencing "very concerning" symptoms. I wish the president a full and speedy recovery, but like many Americans I'm also interested in how this development affects the upcoming presidential election.

The consensus seems to be that it's bad for Trump -- he's off the campaign trail for at least two weeks, his medical condition is the center of attention, and any kind of illness tends to make a president look "weak" (not good less than a month ahead of an election).

But Trump could use his unfortunate affliction to his own political advantage, by invoking the 25th Amendment.

Yes, I'm talking about the same 25th Amendment that some figures in the "Russiagate" investigation had apparently hoped to use to remove him from office early on. That amendment has two sides.

One side of the 25th involves the vice president and a majority of the cabinet deciding (and informing the Senate and the House) that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. The other side involves the president himself notifying the Senate and the House of the same conclusion. In either case, the vice president becomes acting president until and unless the president recovers.