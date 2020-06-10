COMMENTARY: 2020! It's not half over

"There is no right to riot," said GOP Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska. "But there is a fundamental -- a constitutional -- right to protest, and I'm against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the word of God as a political prop."

Tear gas, clubs and "vicious dogs" failed to quell civil rights protests in 1960s Alabama, and they surely won't work today.

It must also be emphasized that every moron looting or setting fires is Trump's willing accomplice. Whether left-wing adventurers or racist provocateurs -- antifa or Boogaloo Bois -- they're all the same to me.

Reckless, feckless fools.

Which leads to the third thought: that 2020 is shaping up as the worst year in American life since 1968, when the nation felt as if it was coming apart. Nobody old enough to remember can forget.

My wife and I were newlyweds, just back from the Peace Corps, living in a rented cottage on a cattle farm 20 miles south of the University of Virginia. Happy in love, and surrounded by the calming presence of cows. The outside world came to us via Walter Cronkite and a small black-and-white TV, and everything it brought was unsettling.