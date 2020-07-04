COMMENTARY: 2020 hindsight on the Spirit of ’76

American revolutionaries embraced the philosophy of John Locke, who justified England’s successful Glorious Revolution of 1688 by explaining that governments existed because “no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty, or possessions.”

Sam Adams reminded colonists of their “right to life” as well as “liberty” and “property.” George Mason insisted that no person had the right to deprive another of “the enjoyment of life and liberty, with the means of acquiring and possessing property, and pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety.” Then Thomas Jefferson produced the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” read the text adopted by the Continental Congress, “that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Some assert that “all men” included only white men, but Jefferson’s draft makes clear that he referred to all mankind. He rebuked the “horrors” of the slave trade, which violated “the most sacred rights of life and liberty” of a “distant people” by “carrying them into slavery.”