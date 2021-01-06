COMMENTARY: 2020 casualty: free speech

Then in October came the attempts to bury the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. Hunter Biden left his laptop at a computer store in Delaware and the emails went public. The emails indicated a coordinated effort by Hunter and Joe Biden for Hunter to make millions off Joe Biden’s influence as vice president. The emails showed compromise via Hunter’s dealings with companies with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and indicated Joe’s participation. The New York Post published the story with overwhelming evidence of authenticity. Twitter and Facebook quickly suppressed any reference to it and banned the New York Post from publicizing on their platform. CNN’s Mark Zuckerberg was caught on recording telling reporters to suppress that story.

Next came the suppression of evidence indicating fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election. For one example, a video turned up showing Democratic officials pulling suitcases from under a table in Fulton County, Georgia. This was after sending Republicans and media home after a bogus claim of a water leak. These officials were caught on video counting those ballots from the suitcases while alone. Videos also show Republican ballot observers kicked out of counting places in Philadelphia. Regardless, media continued the gaslighting line of “no fraud” in the election.

As this suppression of speech has become normalized, we are seeing a unique distrust of the media by the conservative half of the country. Even so-called “fact checkers” in media and big tech are not trusted. Benjamin Franklin warned of the result of suppressing free speech that “the Constitution of a free society is dissolved." Even if this suppression were to stop now, it will take many years to regain trust. The pandemic will fade, and the economy will return, but it remains to be seen if society can keep from dissolving.

Bill Connor, an Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”

