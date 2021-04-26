COMMENTARY: 2 truly terrible ideas

Leftist Democrats in both houses have introduced legislation that would expand the court from nine to 13 justices. Biden has not endorsed the proposal, but he hasn't rejected it either. Instead, he's appointed a commission to study the issue, a classic but cowardly response on a topic that Biden -- in his pre-presidential days -- was completely clear about.

In 1983, he forcefully condemned the futile attempt by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to "pack" the court with additional justices in 1937: "It was a bonehead idea. It was a terrible, terrible mistake to make. And it put in question, if for an entire decade, the independence of the most significant body ... in this country, the Supreme Court of the United States of America."

During the campaign, Biden asserted, "The last thing we need to do is turn the Supreme Court into just a political football, whoever has the most votes gets whatever they want. Presidents come and go. Supreme Court justices stay for generations."

Justice Stephen Breyer, the senior member of the court's shrinking liberal minority, was equally candid recently in condemning the court-packing schemes: "If the public sees judges as politicians in robes, its confidence in the courts -- and in the rule of law itself -- can only diminish."

Flexibility in a president is a virtue, not a vice. The willingness, and the ability, to negotiate compromises lubricates the legislative process. But on these two issues, Biden was right in the first place. The number of refugees should be greatly expanded. And the number of Supreme Court justices should be kept the same. Will he have the courage to stick with both positions?

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

