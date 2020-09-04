COMMENTARY: 2 sides evenly matched

When the RNC began, CNN’s Don Lemon chastised Democrats for “ignoring” riots in Wisconsin and across America, saying, “The rioting has to stop. It’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing right now that is sticking.” By all means, it’s the POLLING, stupid!

On cue, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and LEFT media began calling the “riots,” aka “mostly peaceful protests,” wrong and must stop. Biden kicked it up a notch saying on MSNBC, “I think [Trump] views it as a political benefit. He’s rooting for more violence, not less.”

Biden continued, “The part that bothers me the most is the idea of just pouring gasoline on the racial flames that are burning now. That does not justify any of the looting, any of the burning, any of the damage being done by protesters. But the people have a right to be angry; people have a right to protest.”

Now that LEFT media and Democrats realize the “mostly peaceful protests” are hurting them in the polls, the “rioting” has been Trump’s fault for the past three months?