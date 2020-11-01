COMMENTARY: 152 years before Nov. 3, 2020

No doubt the year 2020 will be defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, 2020 marks two salient milestones worth commemorating as the presidential election of 2020 approaches.

First is the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified in 1870. Second is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified in 1920. The first gave African Americans the vote. The second gave women the vote.

Taken together, the two amendments are the foundation of American participatory democracy. The construction of that foundation began in 1868 with the first presidential election after the Civil War.

The upcoming Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, will be 152 years to the very day that African Americans in South Carolina (save African American women) went to the polls and voted for the first time ― and determined the outcome of the 1868 presidential election.

The political power demonstrated by black men in 1868 to select delegates to the South Carolina Constitution Convention was impactful. They garnered a majority of seats in the Constitutional Convention and state legislature and adopted what at the time were considered “progressive” measures like public schools.