COMMENTARY: 152 years before Nov. 3, 2020

No doubt the year 2020 will be defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, 2020 marks two salient milestones worth commemorating as the presidential election of 2020 approaches.
First is the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified in 1870. Second is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified in 1920. The first gave African Americans the vote. The second gave women the vote.
Taken together, the two amendments are the foundation of American participatory democracy. The construction of that foundation began in 1868 with the first presidential election after the Civil War.
The upcoming Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, will be 152 years to the very day that African Americans in South Carolina (save African American women) went to the polls and voted for the first time ― and determined the outcome of the 1868 presidential election.
The political power demonstrated by black men in 1868 to select delegates to the South Carolina Constitution Convention was impactful. They garnered a majority of seats in the Constitutional Convention and state legislature and adopted what at the time were considered “progressive” measures like public schools.
Whites in South Carolina mostly boycotted the election of 1868. They did not want to share power with the formerly enslaved blacks and were indignant about having to report to the Reconstruction military government to swear allegiance to the United States before being put on a registry to vote. The freedmen had no such qualms, especially those who had either joined the Union Army during the Civil War or were yeoman farmers. They reported by the thousands to the military government, took the oath and were added to the registration list of voters.
Richard C. Grayson from Colleton County volunteered with the 128th Infantry Regiment, USCT (United States Colored Troops). He was one of more than 5,000 black soldiers from South Carolina who served in the Union Army. His daughter, Josephine, would later marry I.S. Nimmons, the son of Isaac Nimmons, a prominent freedman from Barnwell County.
Isaac Nimmons had been the enslaved coachman of Woodlands Plantation in Barnwell County, (now in Bamberg County), and the body servant of William Gilmore Simms, a noted 19th-century writer. One of the previous slaveowners of Isaac Nimmons was Andrew R. Govan, who was a member of the U.S. House of Representative from the 4th Congressional District of South Carolina. Govan owned Oak Grove Plantation in the Orangeburg District. He bought Isaac Nimmons from the estate of wealthy Barnwell County planter, Andrew Nimmons, for $350 (the equivalent of $11,986 today adjusted for inflation).
After the Civil War, Isaac Nimmons became a prosperous landowner and successful farmer. He was one of the founders of the Middle Place, a thriving farming settlement with its own school. He never held elected office, but many of his descendants (women and men alike) became county officials, mayors, local magistrates, and state representatives in South Carolina and other states. His great grandson, William Henry Nimmons, was one of the first African Americans elected to the Bamberg County Council. Gerald E. Wright, another of his great grandsons, is the current mayor of Denmark.
Joyce A. Johnson, who is vice president of her neighborhood homeowner's association in Summerville, is a great-granddaughter of Isaac Nimmons. She has voted in every national election since 1967. "I remember as a young girl my parents taking me with them to vote," she recalled. "Even then, I knew it was something very special. My mother would dress me up, like I was going to Sunday school."
Johnson had served on the board of a YWCA in Pennsylvania, where she organized a Black Women's Network in the 1990s. "I believe it's important for women, especially women of color, to have a voice in making and implementing decisions," she said. "I am always in support of women running for public office."
The African American women voters of South Carolina played a historic and decisive role in the campaign leading up to the 2020 presidential election. Their vote determined who one of the two major party candidates is running for president, and the choice of a black woman on the ticket running as vice president.
Regardless the outcome of the 2020 election, the political power African American women of South Carolina effect on Tuesday, Nov. 3, will be as consequential as the political power the African American men of South Carolina effected on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 1868.
Charles A. Orr is from Detroit.
