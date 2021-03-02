COMMENTARY: $15 winners and losers

This also helps explain why already-employed workers tend to be the primary advocates for the minimum wage. They benefit from increased wages and less labor competition.

Similarly, while larger businesses may weather the increased labor cost, it could be the straw that breaks the back of mom-and-pop shops, especially after the pandemic. Sometimes sneaky corporations even lobby for additional regulations that harm their competitors more than their own business. Whether or not that’s the case with Amazon’s support for a $15 minimum wage, the company is apparently comfortable with raising its rivals’ costs.

Unions, whose higher wages are set by contract, have also been unexpected minimum wage supporters. One reason is that collective bargaining contracts are often written so that a minimum wage increase automatically triggers a union wage increase.

Conversely, unions have lobbied for, and been granted exemptions to, many city minimum wage increases. This enables labor organizers to portray unions as cost-savers for businesses. Once again, the losers in this story are the lower-productivity workers who aren’t hired because of the higher minimum wage. Meanwhile, unionized workers enjoy increased earnings and employability.