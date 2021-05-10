COMMENTARY: 100 days of disaster

Promising unity, Biden has instead made it a mission to undermine the U.S. Constitution, our nation’s most formative document. Equally “unifying” is the Biden administration’s openness to packing the Supreme Court with liberal judges, in an attempt to offset the conservative majority currently in place.

Riddle me this: How do we come together as Americans when our president governs like a left-wing Democrat?

It’s no wonder that the Democratic president faces one of the lowest job approval ratings since the 1940s. Barely a third of Americans approve of Biden’s work on the border crisis. It doesn’t help that, after Biden designated her in charge of the U.S.-Mexico border, Vice President Kamala Harris has gone weeks without even visiting the southern border. Nor does it help that, instead of focusing on law enforcement, the White House is handing out copies of Vice President Harris’ 2019 book, “Superheroes are Everywhere,” to illegal immigrants.

Can you imagine if Trump rewarded illegal immigrants with “The Art of the Deal”? CNN would run wall-to-wall coverage for weeks, with the occasional break for Trump’s inconsiderate scoops of ice cream. (That’s not a joke.)