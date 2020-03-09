COLUMN: Harpooning toxic whale

But how many actresses -- whom we're supposed to envy and read about their skin care regimes and Hollywood Hills homes and how they were ugly ducklings as children (they all say that) -- are really no different from the average L.A. waitress, except they were willing to have sex with Harvey Weinstein or some similarly hideous beast?

Definitely keep getting your political opinions from them, America.

2. After the verdict, I looked at the list of movies Weinstein produced. There are nearly 200, maybe more. I have zero interest in seeing any of them, and the ones I've so much as started were terrible -- except the three or four by Quentin Tarantino and one called "Benefit of the Doubt," which sounds good.

Weinstein's talent wasn't in producing movies; it was in staging aggressive campaigns with the Oscars judges.

But let's be generous and say 10 of Weinstein's movies were great.

That's worse than the music industry's practice -- pre-iTunes -- of selling $20 albums or CDs that had one, maybe two good songs. One good to 12 bad, vs. 10 good to 200 bad.

My main takeaway from the Weinstein trial is that I'm so glad there's Amazon Prime and Netflix now, so pushy freaks can't get rich producing schlock that the public hates.