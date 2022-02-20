COLUMN: Aunt Lottie's artichoke relish legacy

I wish you all could have an Aunt Lottie in your family. Mine was Charlie’s mother’s sister. It mattered not to her whether you were of her lineage -- she loved a new family member “by marriage” just as much. She was one-of-a-kind, and stories about her would fill more than one column. Before I begin today, I want you to know a little bit about her background. Though she and her husband, Uncle Roy, never had any children of their own, their love for nieces and nephews (and their children and grandchildren) began as soon as each were born. One thing Aunt Lottie expected: every new baby needed to be brought to her so she could hold it. Uncle Roy died after they had celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary, and she lived as a widow for 26 more years, until age 96.

Today, I wanted to tell you about one of the legacies she left behind -- that of making artichoke relish. If any of you in the Orangeburg area have tasted homemade artichoke relish, there is a good chance it had a little “Aunt Lottie influence” in it. Let me tell you how that came to be.

Annually, she set aside a day to make artichoke relish. You need to know that there are two kinds of artichoke. The one for relish is a small white tuber which grows underground. The plants multiply and come back from year to year. Usually, if they are growing in someone’s yard or garden, it is because they intend to utilize them in making this “side dish.” Basically, the relish ingredients are ground artichokes, onions and green and red peppers, along with a vinegar, mustard and sugar base. For years, Aunt Lottie’s source of artichokes was a Mr. Stoudemire from Orangeburg. When she called, he dug the artichokes out of the ground and had them washed for her.

In earlier years, Aunt Lottie and two of her sisters made the relish together. After one sister died and the other moved to be nearer her daughter, Charlie and his sister Wilma volunteered to help Aunt Lottie. If you have never been in a kitchen where vinegar, sugar and onions were boiling, you can’t imagine the strong aroma that clings to clothing. At the end of the day those went straight into the washer. Many helpers looked forward to this day, and as stories came out of the fun they had together, more began to join the group.

One year my brother-in-law from Charleston decided to come. When he asked how he could help, Aunt Lottie told him to sit down and stay out of the way unless she asked him bring something to her. As she was stirring and tasting, she decided that batch needed a little more sugar. “Mike,” she said, “Bring me another bag of sugar.”

He said, “I just gave you a bag.”

And she told him in no uncertain words, “Bring me a bag of sugar or go back and sit down.” The sugar was added.

Now, there are several ways this artichoke relish may have made its way onto the plates of some of you.

1. Aunt Lottie’s nephew, James Dantzler, lives in Orangeburg. His mother, Caroline, also made a version of Aunt Lottie’s relish, though Aunt Lottie used to say that Caroline added something that she didn’t put in hers. At any rate, James and his friends, the John Webers, decided to make artichoke relish to share with friends. They also often donated some to organizations which had silent auctions to raise money. Because of that, many people in Orangeburg have had the opportunity to know what it tastes like.

2. At some point, Dwight Frierson ate some of Aunt Lottie’s relish. He asked Charlie if he thought Aunt Lottie might allow him to come learn how to make it. She was tickled about that. After watching her several times mix the ingredients together without ever measuring anything, on one “Relish Day,” Dwight arrived with bowls, measuring cups, etc. -- and a case of her favorite type of Coca Cola. Each time Aunt Lottie began to add ingredients, Dwight was right there saying, “Wait a minute -- put it in this first so I can measure it.” By the end of the day, he had written down and tallied up just what went into her relish. When Aunt Lottie was no longer able to make artichoke relish, she told Charlie, “I want Dwight to have my grinder.” That was delivered to him, and he began to make his own relish with some of the same utensils that had been used for many years in the past.

In January this year, on his own “Relish Day,” Dwight was joined by Aunt Lottie’s great-nephew (our son) and his wife along with members of Dwight’s family and a few extra friends. By the end of the day, they had not only made relish, but they also made pork sausage! Perhaps you have tasted some that he made.

3. There is also a third source of this relish -- her neighbors in Providence Community, Jamie and Leon Dantzler, also use a version of Aunt Lottie’s recipe to make it, and now they have many people who look to them for their supply. The ripple just keeps going.

As I mentioned before, Aunt Lottie loved her family and welcomed all new members with open arms. When she died, she named 34 people in her Will (mostly nieces and nephews of some degree.) I know there were that many, because Charlie was her Personal Representative, and he appointed ME to get that many addresses so they could be notified of her gifts. Though she was not even close to being wealthy, she wanted to leave them more of a legacy than just artichoke relish. Certificates of Deposit were a good investment in her day, and she named each individual who would receive a certain portion of them. She carefully chose and itemized some of her personal possessions to go to others. I was so happy to receive the baby cradle that had been made for her when she was born in 1905. We had borrowed it when each one of our sons was born. It was put in our kitchen so that I could keep my eyes on “the baby” as life went on in our house. She knew I loved that cradle, so, though she gave it to me while she was still living, she had always told me it was in her Will. She didn’t want anyone to question that it belonged to me. A wonderful woman -- and a wonderful example she set for not only those 34 descendants, but also for all who knew her.

What will our legacy be?

