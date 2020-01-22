Segregation for the most part is over in the United State until Sunday morning rolls around and we then our churches are the most segregated of any place in the world.
I don’t know the number of churches here in Orangeburg, but it is a lot. Christians gather together all over town on Sunday mornings and other times during the week to worship and teach Christ, but we stay segregated in our own little tribes failing to acknowledge or associate with each other as Christians should be since we are all brothers and sisters in Christ.
I have been a member of the Church of Christ most of my life and our tribe is just as guilty as any other Christian tribe of practicing segregation as we gather together, shutting out anyone else. I am a member of the Lexington Church of Christ in Lexington and recently our congregation along with First Baptist of Lexington and a few other churches had a “Unity Worship Service.”
Hopefully that will lead to more unity between groups of Christians in Lexington, but what is happening in Lexington should be happening here in Orangeburg and everywhere else.
God and Christ not only want unity between Christians, they expect for us to have unity. In all of our teaching on Christianity we always seem to leave out the unity part. We are afraid of losing membership. We don’t want our members jumping ship and worshiping with other Christians, so we create our own little tribes and keep a tight rein on each other to discourage Christian unity.
The year 2020 could be the start of Christian unity in Orangeburg and throughout the world. We must become active with each other. As long as we remain passive, nothings going to happen, but once we become “One” we will see all of our churches grow.
Do your part today to start working unity among all Christians in Orangeburg and throughout the world.
