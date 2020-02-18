Character is on the ballot

Many Democrats don't want to hear it, but there is a strong case to be made that the answer is no. That it's better to leave that decision to the voters and "trust their judgment."

The bar for impeachment is very high, and should be. That's why no president in our entire history has ever been removed from office. But the bar for denying a president a second term is much lower, and should be. Within 16 years, between 1976 and 1992, three presidents were defeated for reelection: Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George Bush 41.

That's why the Democrats need to get past impeachment and focus on the goal they should have been emphasizing all along: making sure Trump joins that list of one-term presidents.

Murkowski was right about something else, too: the failure of both houses of Congress to handle impeachment well. Early last year, Speaker Nancy Pelosi correctly said, "Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don't think we should go down that path, because it divides the country."

After Trump's misbehavior toward Ukraine surfaced, however, the speaker ignored her own admonition and plunged ahead with impeachment. She was right the first time. "Shameful and wrong" is not the same as "compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan."