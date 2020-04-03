CDC left us unprepared

Indeed, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC and other agencies were busy sounding the alarm about the nonexistent “epidemic” of youth vaping. Collectively, they spent billions on anti-vaping advertisements, biased research and lobbying, wasted countless hours of congressional hearing time, and squandering public trust. Had they remained focused on infectious disease, might have been prepared to fight real epidemics, like the COVID-19.

How can we fix this? What won’t work is simply throwing more money at the CDC without adjusting how it is spent. Unfortunately, our leaders aren’t even talking about that kind of change. At the Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina candidates scorned the Trump administration for cutting CDC’s funding, blaming this for making the COVID-19 outbreak worse. The claim was untrue (CDC’s budget is bigger now than under the previous administration), but it spurred Congress into passing an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill anyway.